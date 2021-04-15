Through April 16, the Dowd Gallery at SUNY Cortland is hosting “Founder,” an exhibition featuring cast sculpture and large works on paper by Carnegie Mellon professor Andrew Ellis Johnson. The show, viewable online and in person, provides a satirical-allegorical look at some of the founding myths of our country.
Johnson, though well-traveled and artistically cosmopolitan, is a native of Cortland. He cites his father Ellis A. Johnson, a noted Civil War historian and long-time professor at the local SUNY school as an important influence on his work.
“Founder” is composed of work from three distinct but thematically interwoven series. Together, these form a kind of historical fiction blending erudition and fantasy. Characteristic of the artist’s sensibility, the show title is meant as a double entendre: founding as in “founding father” but also founder as in to break down or sink.
The show, which is retrospective, was selected by the artist and arranged with help from the Dowd’s director Jaroslava Prihodova.
Two series of works on paper here — “Tall Tails” and “Flaying Fathers” — represent a kind of critical postmodern take on the traditional European genre of history painting. While history painting used to glorify powerful leaders and armies, in Johnson’s version, such figures are typically both perpetrators and victims of cruelty and violence.
Rather than oil on canvas, Johnson’s history “paintings” make use of ink and other drawing and painting materials on large — sometimes epically scaled — sheets of paper, which hang here unframed. Mostly black-and-white and combining precise realism with areas of painterly “special effects,” these are virtuosic and slick, clearly send-ups of the heroic tradition in art history and political history.
These works are impressive in ambition but collectively overbearing — both as images and as narratives. (The satirical, sometimes disjointed baroque is characteristic of a certain strain of contemporary figurative art.) Some of the most compelling works here are the simplest in both composition and/or iconography.
In a comic nod to the ill-fated 2017 Charleston “Unite the Right” rally, “Tall Tails” a large, upright piece in black ink, toys insouciantly with the iconography of nationalism. It portrays a Tiki Torch pointed at a delicate little bust of Jefferson, seen in profile, facing away. Rather than the expected realistically rendered flame or smoke, the torch trails upwards an expressive swoop of ink – deliberately recalling East Asian traditions of calligraphy and ink painting.
From the same series and painted in gouache and ink on large panoramic sheets, “Release” and “Revelry” substitute raw brutality for obvious wit. Both portray masses of Confederate horses, dead or dying on the ground. The gruesome subject matter is compensated for, seemingly, by the formal presentation. The beasts are surrounded by clean empty space: rendered in gradations of purple-blue and dusky brown, respectively.
“Fathers” concentrates Johnson’s acidic gaze on the first five American Presidents — slave owners all.
“Jefferson Marsyas” is literally the show’s centerpiece. It mimics film in its scale, proportions, complexity — and lurid violence. Combining charcoal, crayon, and graphite as well as layered washes of ink, the piece alludes to the classical myth of Marsyas, who was flayed by Apollo for his hubris.
Concentrated behind “Marsyas” in the gallery’s central, sunlit space, are numerous “Eternal Flames,” taken from a series of modestly sized sculptures in cast cultured marble. Again, the series title comes with a double meaning: an eternal flame is a symbol of everlasting life but also invites associations of violence and destruction.
Cast from carefully manipulated rubber masks of eagles, these rest on variously tall cylindrical pillars capped in rusted metal. (Seen from above, these tops evoke coins and their patriotic imagery.) While “Eternal Flames XII” presents a whole (albeit visibly hollow) head, others are bent out of shape, sometimes barely recognizable. Elegant but cynical, these literally and figuratively abuse a familiar national symbol.
Unfortunately, “Founder” is accessible in person only to members of the SUNY Cortland community. Several online lectures, all of them free and accessible to the public, have been held in conjunction with the exhibition. (All have or will be posted to the gallery website.)
