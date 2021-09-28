ITHACA, NY -- Conflating the obstinate thinginess of the still-life with the disassociated color patches, liquid vertical drips, and raw areas common to abstract expressionism, Jessica Warner is one of local painting’s most distinctive voices.
Thirteen of Warner’s oil-on-canvas paintings — mostly larger and more-or-less square — currently fill The Gallery at South Hill. They compose the bulk of “The Color of Distance” (Sept. 18- Oct. 17), her first one-person show in several years. The exhibition juxtaposes canvases completed during the pandemic with older paintings, as well as a grouping of her quirky, inimitable drawings.
Meanwhile, over at the Community Arts Partnership’s downtown ArtSpace — also known as the Ithaca College Gallery — “Finding Wholeness in Imperfection” (through Sept. 26), features paintings by talented IC senior Julia Bertussi. In different but complementary ways, both mature painter and student investigate the slipperiness of perception, the emotional resonance of movement and distance, and the rootedness of human interaction with the world.
It’s rare to find a local artist not only well-grounded in painting’s history but able to engage in constructive dialogue with past masters. Warner’s approach to the world of domestic objects shows clear connection to that of late 19th century French innovator Paul Cézanne, whose oils and watercolors de- and re-composed pieces of contour and tone into compositions both disarmingly alien and utterly proper.
In mid-20th-century American painting, her work draws from expressionists Joan Mitchell and Philip Guston. Warner’s objects add focus and depth to Mitchell-like animate skeins of paint. Daringly, she reimagines Guston’s late, cartoon-like style from observation.
Drawing is key to Warner’s radical painting. A wall of small, unframed line drawings in blue ink are a good place to start here. The patterned drapery of “Movement, a Series” sets a surprising new departure. Repeated, cartoony motifs — eyes and cable cars — reappear in her new paintings, adding texture and humor.
The two newest (both 2021) are particularly striking in their newly brightened, cleaned-up palette and unusual play with format. Recalling the complex interior/exterior space of Matisse’s “Red Room,” “Sometimes” carves up near and far in fragmented borderlines. “The Blue Distance” is an unusually configured diptych, with a widened-square canvas on the left and an upright on the right. A lovely, lucent blue — the exhibit’s guiding metaphor — threatens to engulf the pale pink objects that form a foreground loop.
Her older paintings, dating back to 2016, are just as good, if not always so immediately attractive. It’s remarkable just how much Warner puts into these paintings; there’s always something going on, even or especially in her backgrounds. Spiky, threatening-looking objects — gift package ribbons — attempt to dominate pieces like “Compress,” “Before Waking,” and “Hide and Seek.” Folds of fabric, doilies, assorted lumps and blocks and tubes, clot the picture-space, taking on lives of their own.
Like Cézanne, Warner asks what it means to see common objects. What allows us to identify patches of color as a bowl of fruit on a table? By further defamiliarizing her own strange things, she does something new, if palpably indebted.
Although an outlier there, Warner’s work also bears comparison with what the critic and curator John Seed has recently identified as disrupted realism — or in an earlier and more colorful formulation, “discombobulation.”
A hardcover anthology (a copy is available at the local public library) of the former title defines the movement. The painters represented in the book work from the human figure. They break-up — “disrupt” — recognizable forms, dissolving them into faces, limbs, geometric facets, and brushstrokes. They achieve a sense of incompletion through considerable skill and effort.
Twisting her traditionalist training, Julia Bertussi’s oils at CAP are more familiar as disrupted realism than Warner’s. Completed this past summer as part of IC’s H&S Summer Scholars Program, her pieces incorporate fragmented faces and bodies. Slickly rendered areas — typically faces or part of the face — dissolve into sketchy contours, patches of often thin, murky colors, and blank white space. Like much discombobulation, the effects are sometimes uncomfortably mannered but undeniably engaging.
Going for a Munch-like gothic sickliness, “Indisputable” is a particularly striking piece. Loosely outlined in red-brown contours with dark gray and sepia washes, three figures nod off with palpable heaviness, barely supporting each others’ bodies.
Ithaca artists often seem both derivative and oddly disconnected: from the history of art, from vital contemporary directions — even from each other. Warner’s work, in particular, is a rich exception. It is heartening to see these two shows in the light that they cast upon each other.
