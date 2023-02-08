Much of the best contemporary figurative painting strikes a balance—often precarious, filled with ambiguities—between a narrative, storytelling impulse and the physicality of paint and color arranged on canvas or other support. Painting and drawing may seem archaic in a visual culture dominated by film, photography, and ubiquitous digital media. They may seem esoteric or elitist, the purview of snobby elites. But honestly understood and skillfully practiced, they offer a sense of material presence that speaks to something lodged deep in our human being. All this and we can have stories too—fun ones even.
Such is the case with the work of Dara Engler, an associate professor of art at Ithaca College and a somewhat less-known light of local painting. Her current show at IC’s Handwerker Gallery, “You Can Never Go Home” (January 26 – March 8) features recent drawings and paintings on paper that explore themes of nostalgia, discombobulation, angst, and self-invention while affording rich material and sensory qualities that cut against the grain of today’s academic art.
It is custom at the Handwerker for two artists to show simultaneously: each taking a wing of the L-shaped gallery space. “Lydia Panas: Gorgeous Discontent” features the work of an accomplished portrait photographer. I hope to get to her work in the weeks to come.
Engler’s work has long focused on an alter ego character: resembling herself but scruffier and more adventurous—or so her artist’s statements like to say. Most of the work here is in that tradition, although here her doppelganger appears seated, pensive, rather than ready for action.
The bulk of Engler’s work here was completed on large sheets of paper, which have been pinned directly to the wall. This is a distinctly contemporary means of presenting works on paper: stylishly casual but also an attempt to compete with the immediacy with which we usually approach works on canvas. It works well here.
These split into oil over acrylic paintings, featuring a brighter, denser materiality, and mixed-media drawings that take a subtler but nearly as compelling approach.
Hanging together on a single wall, three oil over acrylic sheets present Engler in something like her classic mode. “Main,” “Roselawn,” and “Commodore Point” feature the artist’s double seated in ambiguously interior spaces enlivened by intense painterly bravura and eccentric, frequently inscrutable iconography. Thin washes of paint, vertical drips, sketchy “drawing” in black and colored oil stick, impasto accents in bright and saturated colors—all contribute to a sense of a world that is coming apart. Not-Dara, clad in her red knit cap, rough clothes, and black boots, appears moody but unthreatened—as if the surrounding chaos is but a projection of her own troubled thoughts.
A series of drawings combining watercolor, ink, and charcoal take a more muted approach. “Regatta Pointe” and “Grant” investigate similar narrative territory to the oils.
A triptych of panoramic drawings, “Commodore Tour,” explores a domestic space, or spaces, using a discombobulated, post-Cubist architecture and sort of narrative progression that recalls filmic montage. We begin, at the top, in what might be an attic, and progress to the bottom strip, which portrays the surrounding lot. We are overwhelmed by domestic detritus—though signs of nature peak hopefully through.
“Home” also features an overscaled wall drawing, “Accumulated Plans.” Simulating a chalk on blackboard drawing, the panoramic piece features numerous overlain floor plans, shakily drawn—former residencies of the artist.
This is one of the most compelling local shows of figurative painting in recent memory. Like just about anything at the Handwerker, it is a modest effort, hardly indicative of the full range of talent and interest the artist has to offer. A fuller account of Engler’s work, particularly in retrospect, would have to include her work on canvas, as well as her more recent forays into sculpture and installation art—driven by her theatrical design background and her efforts to adapt these into the complicated necessities of contemporary narrative painting.
But of course, enthusiasts of ambitious painting in Ithaca take what we can get and this is something of real richness and interest.
Engler will be giving an artist’s talk at the gallery on March 2, starting at 6:30pm.
“You Can Never Go Home”
By Dara Engler
January 26 – March 8
Mon., Weds., Thurs. Fri. 10-6; Sat. Sun. noon-5
Ithaca College’s Handwerker Gallery
1170 Gannett Ctr, Ithaca
