Corners Gallery in Cayuga Heights continues its program of ambitious, far-ranging exhibits. On view for a little longer (through April 15) are two one-woman shows: “Recent Paintings + Stitchery by Rachel Dickinson” and “From Life: Paintings by Lin Price.” Both artists are based near Ithaca and both are familiar faces at the gallery.
Dickinson, better known for her non-fiction writing, is new to the visual arts. Last year at Corners saw her debut exhibition of paintings. Painted in oil on small panels and hung Salon style, her “Dwellings” explored domestic everydayness in a time some of us have experienced as a forced but perhaps not entirely unwelcome isolation. Inspired by the work of the great American painter Fairfield Porter, Dickinson’s paintings are endearing, albeit sometimes awkward.
There are a few — too few — of her recent small paintings here. Most compelling is “Lightkeeper’s House, Monhegan” which convincingly portrays the light and shadow on the side of a quaint seaside home.
In keeping with Corners’ eclectic spirit, the focus of “Recent” is on a very different body of work. Featuring embroidered designs on linen mounted to small panels, Dickinson’s stitchery combines a domestic, twee sensibility with surreal imagery. Featuring doodly hand-stitched lines and appliquéd fabric scraps in subdued colors against white kerchief-like rectangles, these aim for a quiet but distinctly contemporary subversion of traditionally feminine handicraft.
Echoing the presentation of her paintings last year, an irregularly hung wall offers numerous variations. Free explorations of line, texture, and decorative motifs merge with a distinctive personal iconography: marine animals, spiders and insects, flowers, leaves and what look like fungal or microbial forms.
Three larger, upright pieces on silk, hand-dyed by a friend of the artist, are Dickinson’s most engrossing pieces here, giving her space to stretch out her imaginings. “What World is This” is particularly rich, with its mottled brown on white backdrop and its fancifully animated topography: part map, part aquarium.
Price, by contrast, is a painter with decades of experience. She is a retired instructor — and former art student — at Ithaca College. In her oil on canvas paintings she aims to juxtapose a quotidian realism, often inspired by her rural Danby home, with color and painterly mannerisms derived from abstract painting. There is an undeniable wit and charm to this conflation — the puns and slippages that she creates between these two seemingly incompatible modes. One sometimes wishes she’d push her talents and focus more in one direction or the other.
It’s a difficult game to play — one that partisans of abstraction and realism alike may find principled reasons to distrust. Abstract painting characteristically orients itself towards flatness and frontality, while realism generally aims to create a dimensional world that one could imagine stepping into.
Typically, Price portrays human or animal figures, often adopted from her own life, as unwitting explorers of this terra incognita. Often they find their foothold on patches of more loosely brushed paint: a common feature in expressionism, both abstract and otherwise. Although the artist has denied interest in traditional or linear narrative, these are unmistakably storytelling paintings. We are meant to empathize, as viewers of these paintings, with these figures.
The most striking of Price’s paintings here is “Cork.” In much of her work, fields of abstract color, often bright and unnaturalistic, offset figures and other realistic details. Here tonal and textural variations of an overall emerald green hue provide a mesmerizing setting for her narrative. No figures here but a trio of pink-purple-gray rowboats — absent occupants or oars and oddly adrift on the water, which we look down at from above. We are meant to step or perhaps jump in — imaginatively and metaphorically, to explore these uncharted waters.
“Search Party,” as well as the older, previously exhibited “River” and “The Jetty” (the latter on panel) explore similar tensions while adhering more closely to the conventionally flattened-out space of abstract expressionist painting.
Some lighter efforts fill out this modest show. Painted in a heavy handed palette knife style, “Rise and Shine” imagines a mysteriously vacant bedroom. A series of smaller, square-shaped pieces in gray are portraits: exploring mood, tone and character.
It is a mark of ambitious art — some might say art as opposed to craft or craftsmanship — that it tries things that may not work fully or unambiguously. Price’s, despite the seemingly commonplace quality of some of her observations, is an art that will be grasped fully only by painting aficionados. That it asks us to mock ourselves is key to both its appeal and its limitation.
It’s unnecessary to link what these two women are showing here in what is being presented as two separate shows. Still, Dickinson, at least in her stitched work, and Price can both be seen as explorers of the uncanny territory between the everyday and the otherworldly.
