ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University hosts a variety of under-the-radar art exhibitions, scattered about campus and often quite casual or ephemeral in nature. Two shows — one recent, the other ongoing — represent a diversity.
Held recently in the Department of Art’s Olive Tjaden Gallery, “Bound Books Unbound” (Feb. 21-25) was co-curated by 2022 Master of Fine Arts candidates Erika Germain, Christine McDonald, and Erin Miller (all with included work), alongside fine arts librarian Marsha Taichman. This is Taichman’s third book art show at Cornell.
Arranged by City and Regional Planning professor Neema Kudva, “Close Work, Distanced: Pandemic Collaborations” (Feb. 21 through March 11) features work by a variety of teams: spanning information design, personal narrative and activism as well as visual art. With apologies to the other contributors, I will focus here on joint efforts by local painter Melissa Zarem and her long-time collaborator Elise Nicol, of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Featuring nearly 100 entries by participants from Cornell and beyond, the open-call “Books” purposefully evaded overall summary. The show included relatively traditional gallery-style art in the form of wall-mounted and sculptural pieces. Two video entries were projected in a loop.
But most pieces were books meant to be picked up and handled. (Gloves were provided.) Ranging from elaborate handmade works to commercially produced volumes and cheap pamphlets; the show took a decidedly ecumenical approach to the much-argued field of book-as-art. Welcomingly, paper decorated with abstract cursive designs by students covered tables arranged for browsing.
I didn’t like everything that I saw in an hour or more of perusing the gallery. Numerous books displayed a cool, hipster-ish sensibility orthogonal to my own.
Prominent among these were numerous, often tiny, pieces by Ben Denzer echoing Pop Art and Fluxus. His “20 SLICES of American Cheese (moldy)” is self-explanatory — thankfully these “sheets” were wrapped in plastic. Two books were made from dollar bills, while others featured custom printed imagery.
Much of the strongest work in the Tjaden exhibit hewed to traditions of comics and illustration. “Go Paul Go,” by noted contemporary painter Amy Sillman, was particularly delightful. The roughly handmade volume, featuring witty pen and ink cartoons and text, mimicked the classic children’s book “Go Dog, Go” scene for scene while addressing the book’s owner, “social practice” artist Paul Ramirez Jonas. Similar in manufacture and attraction were Bec Sommer’s lurid “The Prom Queen is a Goddamn Problem” and Lindsey Potoff’s mostly grisaille “A Walk Home,” both in watercolor and/or ink. The latter artists are Cornell students.
Held in Milstein Hall’s Bibliowicz Family Gallery, “Work” includes the work of eleven collaborators, many affiliated with Cornell’s planning department. Computer stations display both “COVID Glossary” and “Stories of Solidarity” as well as a video featuring conversations by assorted collaborators.
Both Zarem and Nicol have art degrees from Cornell but work in a palpably different cultural sphere, with a record of exhibiting in independent local galleries. Zarem is an accomplished, visionary abstract painter, working on paper in an innovative combination of painting, drawing, and monoprint techniques. Nicol’s work, equally rich, encompasses photography, drawing, and printmaking. Here the focus is on her black-and-white photography.
Collaborators for over a decade, the two artists found their long-time practice of regular mutual studio visits disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Seeking to continue their call and response experimentation, they redoubled their efforts at working via mail. One artist would send the other a custom-designed postcard and the other would respond with a similar but divergent work.
Displayed on one wall, “No words: Conversation 1” and “2” feature the work of both artists, mounted to boards and displayed side-by-side, touching. They cover early 2020 through early 2021, with the second series begun due to postal delays. Like a children’s game of telephone, the pieces, shown in exact sequence, feature forms and textures that echo and morph, creating an engaging piece of sequential art that conveys movement and transport. Zarem’s predominantly black-and-white pieces play teasingly against Nicol’s monochrome photos. The latter alternate between rural and small town scenes and close-ups of nature—particularly trees and shrubs. Flashes of color—pink, red, turquoise, purple-blue—offset the black-and-white, creating rich visual music.
Also displayed in Bibliowicz are five framed diptychs from “Riposte,” another collaborative series, as well as an opportunity for gallery visitors to create their own “collaborative” artwork. Most engaging are two larger, unframed and untitled pieces — one by each artist. Zarem’s, done on a tall piece of thick drawing paper, features thick snaking black bands, more delicate graphic lattice-work, clouds and smears of pink and gray, and a dense curtain of vertical drips.
Zarem, a major Ithaca artist, has been quiet on the local scene over the past few years. An opportunity to see her work — especially together with Nicol’s — is as good a reason as any to visit campus.
Exhibitions in Cornell’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning are generally held in Tjaden, Sibley, and Milstein Halls, located on the campus’ Arts Quad. See aap.cornell.edu for a complete list of current and upcoming shows. Most are free and open to the general public, Mondays through Fridays, 8a.m. - 4:30pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.