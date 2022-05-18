ITHACA, NY -- The Cherry Arts, Ithaca’s multi-arts hub, announced the first annual Cherry Blossoms Bake-Off. Do you like to bake? Or maybe you like to eat what other people bake. Either way, you’re invited to help the Cherry Arts raise funds in their First Annual Cherry Blossoms Bake-Off. The Cherry is looking for bakers, community members who enjoy baked treats, and even a community judge to help us make the day special.
The theme of the bake-off is springtime arts and blossoms. The Cherry invites Ithaca’s amazing bakers to interpret the theme as creatively as possible. Baked goods can be either sweet or savory, and will be judged by an all-star panel of community judges. Prize packages will be awarded in categories including Best Savory, Best Sweet, Best Presentation, Best Interpretation of the Theme, and Best Gluten Free and/or Vegan. Every great baker deserves a team, so the Cherry is asking that bakers gather sponsors to raise a minimum of $50 in sponsorships. There will be a prize for the highest-sponsored baker as well.
Tickets to attend the event are $60, which includes tastings of baked goods in the competition, an open prosecco bar, and a voting token for the Audience Favorite prize. Competing bakers attend as VIPs, so be sure to register your entry by May 27.
For folks who want to be extra involved, The Cherry invites you to enter the silent auction for the Community Judge chair. Visit the Bake-Off event page at thecherry.org by June 1 and scroll for the form to bid for your spot on the all-star judging panel.
Everyone interested in baking or attending should visit thecherry.org for more information and ticket links. All proceeds benefit the Cherry Arts’s ability to continue providing international performance, gallery exhibitions, studio classes and a variety of services for vulnerable communities from our home on Cherry Street.
