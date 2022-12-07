The artistic work of Ithaca resident Brian Keeler spans over four decades and in his recent book titled Light on the Figure: Aspects of Painting People, it includes many oil paintings, as well as pastels, watercolors, drawings and etching. The book was released in late spring and features links to YouTube videos where Keeler demonstrates various works in process.
He talks about his creative process and focus:
Ithaca Times: Tell us how you came to write your most recent book Light on the Figure: Aspects of Painting People?
Brian Keeler: When I wrote my previous book, Dramatic Color in the Landscape, it started as a comprehensive overview of my work, but then became focused on the landscape. So, this left room to explore the genre of paintings with people included. Within this book a variety of themes within the figurative tradition are included, such as portraits, allegorical subjects, the nude, street scenes, paintings done in Italy with people and other subjects.
I considered this book important for myself as a recap and compendium of my career but also as these paintings and drawings offer a unique interpretation of the figure as represented in a variety of contexts. My aspiration was to share this with students of art but also with the general public and art collectors.
IT: What are some of the steps you cover in your book on the nature of painting, drawings and etchings?
BK: Sharing the process of creating a painting is the goal of these demonstrations. here is ample text accompanying the illustrations to explain the techniques and ideas. There is something quite unique in regards to publishing here- as the book contains links for many of the paintings to YouTube videos of the works in progress. There are also links to essays I've written to explain the background, art history inspirations and goals of select paintings
IT: As an artist who has enjoyed painting people and landscapes – which iconic artists do you enjoy looking at now? And what is it about those artists that you find interesting?
BK: There are so many wonderful painters, historically or working today. Our museums are wonderful repositories of these treasures and offer us all great wonders of art. I just came back from visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City where they are featuring a special show of the Dutch Golden Age, called "In Praise of Painting." I just love the Rembrandts and Vermeers.. I also have admiration for the Italian Renaissance and Baroque era painters. Raphael, Piero della Francesca, Anrdrea del Sarto and Caravaggio are artists whose work I have focused on over the years.
IT: What are you doing now?
BK: I am currently working on a commissioned oil portrait - a 3/4 length oil of a trustee of Cornell University. I am always painting out of doors, doing plein air work.
I have a show going on now in Stroudsburg, PA at the Auradell Gallery until the end of December that presents over 40 recent works.
On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 7 we will have an open house and book signing here at the North Star Art Gallery in Ithaca. This event will include music from 4 to 7 by my gypsy jazz combo and friends- Zingology. RSVP's are requested at info@northstarartgallery.com
