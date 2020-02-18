Currently (and through March 27), the Community School of Music and Arts is hosting “Dwelling in my Soul/Black, the Color,” a two-person show featuring local artists Charlotte Ghiorse and Colleen Shelton. Ghiorse works in painting and drawing (often in-between the two) as well as video and music. She has shown for three decades in galleries and “alternative spaces” in both Ithaca and New York City. Her india ink drawings here are vibrant and assured; the best of them have a life-force that permeates the viewer’s brain. Shelton, in contrast, is a less experienced artist. (I am told that this is her first major show.) Echoing African masks while adapting her own visage, her relief prints and acrylic canvases have a seemingly self-taught, “outsider” quality.
Ghiorse is showing several middle-sized works on paper, most from 2019. Combining blotted fills and gestural strokes of black india ink and white gesso with doodle-like marks in white chalk or pencil, they combine homely, realistic detail with exuberant fantasy.
Featuring dark tonalities enlivened by playful white marks, “Doesn’t Matter i am already Dead” is filled by two oblique brick apartment walls oddly linked by a centrally suspended clothesline. The drooping line holds a parade of suspended tights or stockings—their white, mid-gray, and bubblegum pink popping out amidst the shadowy urban gloom.
“Black Crow, Black Magic, Black UnderWater Roses…where is this all going?” (from 2020) is an enchanted, hallucinatory garden-scape with the white of the paper bleeding through to create an almost back-lit effect. The regal bird appears, perched right-of-center. Behind it: a profusion of blossoms, thorns, leaves, and bubbles. Like certain paintings by Paul Klee, multiple edges—here top and bottom—serve as ground planes, sporting thickets of meandering grass.
Done on a ten by nine-foot cotton sheet and filling the wall by the front staircase, “TABBOO’s Living Room” (2010) depicts an ornate antique interior with a spiral staircase, elaborate chandelier, fireplace, tall arched windows, and armchair. Thick with gesso, the piece has more of a painted quality. Done as a theatre backdrop, and perhaps effective in that context, the piece appears needlessly crude from close up.
Shelton’s strongest efforts here are her smaller works on paper, combining blocky black linocut with beige and thin-orange pastel fills. Hung in a two by four grid on one wall of the gallery, these 2018 pieces are not bettered by the later canvases which expand upon—or copy—their motifs. As with all her pieces here, she effects a tension between the stiff, unnatural mien and rigid symmetry of her masks and signs of life behind.
Her acrylic paintings, from the past year or so, are rather basic in their color and brushwork but not without a raw charm. Colors alternate between acidic brightness and an earthier, occasionally genuinely subtle approach. A series of brand new monochromes play it safer and are more consistent: pale yellow-orange underpainting gives the otherwise flat gray backgrounds a compelling warmth. Extending the approach of her prints, her painted faces deviate a bit less quietly from their symmetry—as if breaking from their ancient roles.
Black-and-white and silhouette are prominent in two other recently-opened local shows. Up at Cornell’s Johnson Museum, “Tong Yang-Tze: Immortal at the River” (through June 7) features an adaption of a classical Chinese poem by the Taiwanese modernist calligrapher and current university fellow. Full of writhing, flickering energy, her gestural ink lines activate the “empty” paper-white of the room wrapping scroll. At Corners Gallery in Cayuga Heights, the “2020 Black and White Biennial” (March 28) is guest curated Ann Welles of Corning, NY’s Exhibit A and features artists familiar from that gallery working monochromatically.
Further afield, the Sam and Adele Golden Gallery in New Berlin, NY is showing (through March 13) “Susan Roth: Black is a Color,” a small but weighty retrospective of black-infused paintings by the Canastota, NY painter. Working broadly in the tradition of abstract expressionism, her signature approach combines shaped supports, canvas-on-canvas collage, and an experimental approach to acrylics. The gallery, on the site of the Golden Artist Colors paint factory (sign up for a tour), is about an hour and forty-five minutes’ drive east of Ithaca and well worth it.
Back on State Street: a reception for Ghiorse and Shelton will be held at the CSMA this Friday from 5 to 8pm as part of Downtown Ithaca’s monthly Gallery Night (rescheduled from last Friday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.