ITHACA, NY -- The BEYOND Pop-Up Art Gallery is a donation entry immersive and hands-on art exhibition on the Ithaca Commons. The popular art collective is nearing its final days as its final day is on Oct. 31. The gallery features work from 30 local artists with exhibits ranging from a 12-foot tall rideable unicorn to unique and interactive video games.
Doug Shire and Laurence Clarkberg are the co-lead artists of the BEYOND art group which began in late 2019 when both artists were inspired by the successful Meow Wolf Collective in the midwest.
Shire and Clarkberg are also the creators of Sparky the Giant Rideable Unicorn which is the 12-foot tall, can’t-miss attraction that sits in the art gallery’s front window.
“I knew that Ithaca has the talent and the open mindedness and the tourism to support a similar space here in upstate New York,” Shire said. “My vision became having a destination attraction that would support the local artistic community that would be a new thing to do in town and that would have a broad appeal beyond the traditional appeal of art galleries and museums.”
The collective’s installation space on the Commons is a combination of an interactive science museum, art exhibit and pure entertainment.
“I saw a chance to have a meaningful and good livelihood for artists in the community and a super fun place for people to go and enjoy themselves at the same time,” Shire said. “You know, kind of a win, win.”
BEYOND has seen success since being open in July and the collective’s long-term goal is to find a permanent space on the Commons.
“We are hoping to find a landlord to move into a larger space,” Clarkberg said. “If you just walk around the Commons you can see how many empty spaces there are and a couple of them would be large enough for Sparky.”
Clarkberg said that many people come in and ask if the collective is scary.
“It’s not scary, it’s magical,” Clarkberg said. “And everyone who comes in here ends up leaving happy.”
Most artists are local to Ithaca or live throughout central New York. Shire and Clarkberg said most of the artists are not trained artists, but their friends that span from students to older adults.
Shire has lived in Ithaca since 1994 and Clarkberg has been a resident of Ithaca since 1997. Shire had a dinner party at his house in February of 2020 with around 40-50 people where he shared their idea of the BEYOND collective.
“But then during COVID, it dwindled to about six people, but now it’s blossomed to about 20 to 30 people,” Clarkberg said.
The donation-only pop-up has seen over 8,000 people come in since July and the collective has received about $9,000 in donations.
“You know when you give a gift to someone and they really receive it well?” Shire asks. “They’re touched, they’re moved, they’re inspired by receiving something from you. That’s how I feel now with having worked so hard with all of our friends to give this gift to the community and the reception has made it all worth it.”
Clarkberg encourages anyone who is interested to join the BEYOND collective experience.
“People don’t have to consider themselves successful artists,” Clarkberg said. “We’ll all make each other successful together.”
Sparky the Unicorn has made appearances in Ithaca before and will be joining the community again on the Commons for Halloween and during the Ithaca Winter Light Festival.
The exhibit opened on the Ithaca Commons on July 26th and it’s last day will be on Halloween day. Their closing event is Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. where costumes are encouraged for Halloween.
Operating hours are from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. until Oct. 31, 171 east state street (Center Ithaca on the Commons)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.