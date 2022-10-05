This fall, the Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell is exhibiting a print portfolio entitled “Line of Ascent” in an exhibition of the same name. Featuring etchings—one each—by twenty veteran Bangladeshi artists, the set dates to 2011, when Studio Shunno, in the capital Dhaka, extended its invitation.
Ayesha Matthan, a current Cornell art history PhD candidate, curated. The portfolio is on loan from the personal collection of Razima Selim Chowdhury, senior lecturer in charge of the university’s Bengali language program. The show occupies the museum’s underground corridor Opatrny Gallery.
The show continues the Johnson’s ongoing commitment to presenting global modernist art at its most engaging.
The artists included here, born between the thirties and the sixties, include some of the South Asian nation’s best-known names. (Most are still alive and active today.) While visitors might expect the exotic, all of the work here adopts approaches drawn from European and European-American modernism. Second or third generation Bangladeshi modernists, the artists here have long embraced the challenge of incorporating personal and local content into their imported idiom.
Most of “Line” leans in either of two directions: a surrealist abstraction or humanistic, narrative figuration. For those familiar with recent Western art history, both approaches will recall the early postwar era—more so than the postmodern, global “contemporary” art of today. Some will see this as reflecting the backwardness of these artists or their country. More optimistically, these painters and printmakers attest to the still-vital quality of high modernism.
Recalling European artists like Paul Klee, Joan Miro, and Max Ernst, several artists here present allusive abstract or semi-abstract prints.
An aspiration to study and work abroad is a common thread connecting many of these artists. Based largely in Spain since the seventies, Monirul Islam (born 1943) is a noted innovator in intaglio printmaking. Recalling the conflation of the diagrammatic and expressionist found in American artists like Cy Twombly and Eva Hesse, “Cosmic Journey” offers a rare burst of painterly multicolor.
Naima Haque (born 1953), one of several talented female artists here, contributes the playful “Point of View.” The piece is an overall dark green. A pair of comical wire-frame glasses float above an abstract landscape of snaking lines, cartographic-looking shapes, and dusty textured tones. Also a poet and children’s book illustrator, Haque appears to be poking generous fun at the high modernist legacy.
Samarjit Roy Chowdhury (born 1937) is one of the oldest artists here. He offers one of the show’s most striking pieces, “Peacock at prey.” An aquatic dark blue monochrome, the piece presents a Klee-like juxtaposition of softly geometric, faceted background and outlined, arabesque foreground figure—here a comically aggressive, dragon-like bird.
In contrast to the seemingly universalizing aspirations of the abstractionists, several of the more figurative printmakers here commemorate Bangladesh’s mid-century history of war and famine. But rather than displaying the dispiriting literalism of today’s hip political museum art, this work deploys free-ranging formal invention and archetypal symbolism.
Both “Remembrance,” by Hamiduzzaman Khan (born 1946) and “Smriti Bijoy (Memories of Victory),” by Hashem Khan (born 1941) offer poignant, expressive recollections of Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. The former piece is particularly striking, with its two parading, heroic figures in dynamic white lines, against a dark green background.
Taking inspiration from the style of pioneering Bangladeshi modernist Zainul Abedin (1917-1976), Rafiqun Nabi (born 1943) presents “Goats.” Against a horizontal-striped background, suggesting the interior of a barn, a mother goat shelters her kid. Thick black lines give a cartoonish but disturbing presence to their emaciated bodies.
Kalidas Karmakar (1946-2019) is another legendary figure in Bangladeshi printmaking. Drawing inspiration from his time in Paris with the influential British printmaker Stanley William Hayter, he is the founder of Cosmos-Atelier 71, a collaborative print studio in Dakha. Alluding, in title, to the soil of his homeland, “Alluvial Face” portrays the face of an elderly, bearded man. Scrawled black lines, in a sort of modernist caricature style, are played off a rich ochre printed background.
The portfolio is accompanied by a Plexi-encased copy, on vinyl with accompanying booklet, of “The Concert for Bangladesh,” famously featuring George Harrison, Ravi Shankar, and friends.
The question of the derivativeness of recent non-Western art—made and exhibited in a colonial and postcolonial shadow—is distinctly fraught. Be it classically academic, modernist, or “contemporary,” the question of where to seek national or ethnic authenticity and where to play catch-up with Western-dominated global culture is ever present.
I am among those who believe, rather unfashionably, in the possibility of assessing the originality of artwork cross-culturally—even building a global cannon of great works. However, this is a challenging endeavor, to say the least, impossible on the basis of what is presented in this intriguing but modest exhibition. It is enough that the pieces here, diverse in style and content, make this viewer want to see and learn more.
“Line of Ascent” through October 16, Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art, 114 Central Avenue, (607) 255-6464, https://museum.cornell.edu, Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. through 5.p.m.
