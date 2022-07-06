Corners Gallery in Cayuga Heights has a tradition of exhibiting “craft” media as well as more conventional fine art. Over the past decade, owner Ariel Bullion Ecklund, herself a ceramist and photographer, has brought her aptitude for thoughtful but welcoming curation to work in a wide range of materials and techniques.
For Corners’ early summer show, “Common Thread Invitational,” Ecklund has invited five textile artists from Ithaca and beyond to create predominantly “non-functional” pieces that tend towards the austere but playful.
Understandably, some friends of textiles as fine art may wish for an uncomplicated approval for their endeavor—particularly given that weaving, sewing, and quilting have traditionally been the province of women excluded from art history. For those of us attuned to traditions of gallery-style art, however, it is difficult to see a textile, presented in a “white box,” without making analogy to painting or sculpture. It seems better to work through this ambiguity honestly.
Ecklund has given special emphasis to the two non-local artists. While the Ithaca-area contributors have two pieces each, Ani Hoover of Buffalo and Susan Lukachko of Toronto, both new to town, have several works on-view. It’s an unexpected curatorial choice.
Hoover is represented generously enough here to include work from two series: plastic beaded sculptures and patchwork pieces in surprising materials.
While “Thread” tends towards an austere, monochrome minimalism, the Buffalo artist’s beaded pieces are brightly, even garishly, multi-colored. Several wall-mounted circles show off an unexpectedly inventive, rangy color sense. One is tempted to label “Moon Mandala,” the most evocative of these, “painterly” in its use of translucent, ribboned, as well as opaque colored beads. Also notable is “Bead and Brad Study,” a freestanding piece featuring plastic and metal beads on a curl of black canvas.
Both Hoover’s overscaled “Blush” and her more modestly scaled “Nostalgia” incorporate plastic cereal-box liners as well as colored thread into their quilt-like arrangements. For those of us inclined to raw beauty over the would-be frisson of “non-art” materials, the edge goes to the latter—which also includes delicately toned and textured handmade paper.
Lukachko’s contributions here are more focused. The Canadian artist’s monochrome, folded-and-knotted cotton quilts recall the organic post-minimalism of Eva Hesse’s sculpture, albeit in more cozily domestic material. “White Knots” matches “Blush” in its wall-filling scale, while a series of similarly patterned and textured pieces in shades of white, gray, and black enhance the theme of repetition and variation here.
A lecturer in Cornell’s College of Human Ecology, Melissa Conroy brings a background in both fine art and design to her work in drawing and textiles. This past February, Conroy held a memorably overstuffed exhibition at the college’s Jill Stuart Gallery. “Listening in Slow Motion” highlighted an ongoing dialogue between her work in both mediums.
Here she reprises two upright pieces from that show—both entitled “Origin Story” in recognition of their cosmological evocation. The ink on paper piece features innumerable tiny dots in dark red, pink, and orange ink. In the negative spaces where the white of the paper has been left unmarked, these form larger dots and circles of fractal-like complexity.
This play with allusion and scale form the design for a larger, wall hung jacquard knit textile. The paper white space has become crimson and the colored dots have become white—a playful and unexpected inversion characteristic of Conroy’s recent work.
No doubt Conroy’s relatively modest contribution here benefits from her work having been shown extensively in-town within recent memory. Although both Saundra Goodman of Ithaca and Sarah Gotowka of Trumansburg have exhibited locally in past years, their work seems somewhat out-of-context here.
I wish we could have seen more work from Goodman, in particular. Previously a member at the State of the Art Gallery, the artist is known for her sculptural and vessel-form crocheted pieces—sometimes in rainbow colors, other times all-white. Unsurprisingly, given Ecklund’s interests, Goodman is showing two white baskets here. I enjoy cutesy animal kitsch myself but “Protecting What’s Within”—which features a snake wrapped around a vessel—is less engaging here than the more grown-up “Soft Power,” which features tassels around its broad bottom.
Playful, unprepossessing work of this sort would have benefitted from being shown in abundance.
Although her two wall-mounted pieces here are—literally and figuratively—weightier, Gotowka’s work suffers similarly. Laden with insouciant allusions to popular culture, her work demands space to create its own context.
Made from plastic hoops bedecked with gold-colored beads, “Hula-Ring” displays obvious affinity with Hoover while making ironic allusion to gendered expectations of marriage. More gallery-tasteful, “How Will I Know,” a tapestry, shows-off her talents for hand weaving and dye making. Both appropriate words of popular romantic longing: the former, a vulgar hashtag, the later, more centrally, a familiar eighties pop lyric.
For all the engaging work Ecklund has included here, “Common Thread” barely scratches the surface of the varieties of work being done at the interface of contemporary textiles and gallery art. Naturally, there is only so much that one can show in a modest two-room gallery space. Still, more pieces, particularly from the local artists, would have gone some way towards creating something exceptional.
“Common Thread Invitational”
Through August 26
Corners Gallery at 903 Hanshaw Road
Open 11-4 Tues. and 10-2 Fri., Sat.
