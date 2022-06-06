The influential TEFAF fair (The European Fine Art Foundation) is opened its exhibit at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. For many TEFAF is seen as offering the highest-quality art which attracts serious collectors, museum curators and art connoisseurs. After all, the works which are shown in the exhibition, are thoroughly inspected for quality, condition and artistic level by 26 committees consisting of 168 testing experts. And according to the press release “there is a record of 260 exhibitors from 17 countries who will be presenting their items at the 23rd edition of TEFAF.” And 13 dealers are showing artworks for the first time.
Major works by Amedeo Modigliani, Giorgio Morandi known for his paintings with soft lines, Pablo Picasso, and art furniture pioneer, Wendell Castle will be of interest to many who attend this yearly event which focuses on modern and contemporary art as well as works on paper. The Armory has historical period rooms which are captivating to experience. And the space is rather large at 55,000 feet.
For many, TEFAF is viewed and seen as the fair which is widely recognized for introducing new ways of looking at, thinking about, and experiencing art. It is required seeing for those in the art world, and it lasts for only five days for the public.
