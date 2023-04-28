When it comes to contemporary painting, abstraction and the human body may come across as polar opposites. Conceived of as a radical departure from both Western tradition and quotidian reality alike, abstract painting may be seen to aim for raw subjectivity absent of ordinary human subjects. While the challenge of portraying specific individuals in particular pulls painters towards the concrete and the realistic, abstraction characteristically eschews all such concern.
And yet, the practice of ambitious artists has a way ofconfusing such neat distinctions. The cubist painting and collage of the early 20th century lead the way to abstraction but also opened up new ways of exploring the human form. Abstract expressionism often confronts us with distorted or sublimated figures. More recently, the curator and arts writer John Seed has proposed — notably in a book of the same title — “disrupted realism,” a contemporary painting movement rooted in careful observation of the body while seeking to go beyond conventional figuration.
Such tensions animate the compelling recent work of Jill Lavetsky, who is new to Ithaca. Her solo show, “Interval,” is onview at the Community Arts Partnership’s ArtSpace through this Saturday (April 29). The exhibition includes acrylic on panel paintings — some incorporating fabric collage — as well as watercolors and black-and-white photo collages.
Lavetsky’s current work from the figure is rooted in her watercolor. As she explains in a recent local radio interview on WRFI’s “The Scene” (available online), she took up the initially unfamiliar medium a few years ago as a new mother unable to continue her work in overscaled landscape drawing.
Quick, messy, intimate: her watercolors typically present paired nude figures, most often female. A mother-and-child motif recurs — though as with all the work here, the artist avoids any kind of literal portraiture. Anatomy is shown in some realistic detail, but forms are broken up or contorted in ways that defy conventional realism. Drawn outlines, often bright andhalo-like, contain the wet-on-wet facture, emphasizing flattened silhouettes. The light-to-dark of the watercolor suggestsmodelling, creating an elusive, contradictory three-dimensional feel.
Whether employing literal physical collage or not, Lavetsky’s panel pieces here take up a collage aesthetic in theirapproach to the human form. A series of small photo-collages —presented here in two framed groupings — makes this affinity quite clear. Cryptic and discomfiting, they recall similarlyproduced pieces by the surrealists and the Dadaists. Abstract, silhouetted bodies and more literal, emphatic hands are recurring motifs — emphasizing the importance of touch that characterizes all the artist’s work.
Distinct from the papier colle tradition, fabric collage often seeks to compete with the canvas painting broadly on its own terms. Some viewers will wish to link Lavetsky’s work in the medium to the feminist and Pattern and Decoration movements of the seventies and eighties, which sought to recover “craft” practices in the context of mainstream gallery art. Or, to chase deeper roots, quilting — witness “Knot Sew Fast: Patchwork of Tompkins County,” on view (through August) next door to the CAP space at The History Center in Tompkins County.
The artist’s modernist bent for distorted and tense figuration has closer affinities with painters like Susan Roth of Canastota, New York, or the late Conrad Marca-Relli — both working in a broadly abstract expressionist vein. (A small set of pieces by the latter artist can be viewed on the second floor of Cornell University’s Mann Library, on long-term loan from the university’s Johnson Museum of Art.)
In two large untitled fabric collages here (both 2023), Lavetsky aims to incorporate everything: areas of solid and washy paint, stitched outlines, quilt-like fabric scraps. Cyan blue and rosy pink figures embrace in uncomfortable tangles of arms, legs, hands and heads. Blocks of navy, crimson, gray and deep pink refuse to be mere background to these unfolding psychodramas, creating a weird and perhaps not entirely resolved tension.
An upright piece revisits the mother-and-child theme,although the gender of the “mother” here is unclear. In a wider piece, closer to a landscape format, the figures merge into a blue-and-pink mound — creating something like an abstracted version of Rodin’s “The Kiss.”
Variously combining acrylic, watercolor and ink, Lavetskyexplores similar territory in wood panel paintings like “Held on Earth, “Interval” and “Breath and Bricks.” Areas of solid and translucent paint clash independently of the human figures. I will refrain from further name dropping, but this is work that knows its art history and uses it well.
In a city with a relatively small group of ambitious painters, it is always rewarding to welcome a new one. Hopefully, in a year or two, we will be able to see how this work has evolved.
“Interval”
By Jill Lavetsky
CAP ArtSpace
110 North Tioga Street
