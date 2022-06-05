ITHACA, NY -- If you’re the type of person who likes to dust off your bike and go for a ride once the weather starts getting warmer, you might’ve noticed the eccentric bike racks scattered throughout Ithaca. These bike racks forgo utilitarianism, demonstrating that aesthetics don’t have to be sacrificed in order for something to be practical. Their designs range from geometric patterns to natural motifs like trees and animals, and even political symbols of acceptance, like a rainbow inside of a heart or the Earth resting in between two palms.
The racks are a result of a city project that began in 2017. The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA), Tompkins County Tourism Program, the City of Ithaca, Bike Walk Tompkins and an anonymous sponsor collaborated with the idea of enhancing Ithaca through art, while also promoting more people to take up cycling as an accessible, desirable mode of transportation. The project was led by Tom Knipe, deputy director for economic development for the City of Ithaca.
These bike racks were also inspired by a similar project that cyclist and musician David Byrne did with the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) and PaceWildenstein back in 2007 in order to prompt more people to bike around the city and beautify the boroughs. But rather than commission a single artist for all the bike racks, Ithaca’s project turned to its community for bike rack design ideas. There were two rounds of design competitions, one in 2017 and the other in 2020. Applicants could submit up to three designs, with collaborations accepted. There were over 150 designs submitted total, and 24 of them were accepted by a blind jury.
“The jury judged the designs on functionality, artistic innovation, and creativity. We also wanted to encourage designs reflecting an aspect of Ithaca and Tompkins County’s unique culture, history, and characteristics of a place, Knipe said. “So, some of the winning racks ended up tying in some way to that idea, like the tumbling people in front of Circus Culture, the wine and cheese in front of Coltivare, BLM at the Alex Haley Pool, the clouds and sun in front of Bool’s Flower Shop, the frosty mug in front of the Westy, the tragedy/comedy mask in front of CSMA and the fork, spoon and knife on Aurora Street’s Restaurant Row. We also wanted to encourage youth to participate, so we made sure that for each phase at least one of the racks was designed by a young person.”
While there are no current plans to expand the number of bike racks in Ithaca, it could be a future possibility if more people become cyclists and the demand for bike parking locations increases. Regardless, private businesses have notably gained inspiration from Ithaca’s bike rack projects in order to personalize their own exterior design. Milkstand — a diner at the corner of Meadow Street and Buffalo Street — has cow and calf bike racks in front of their restaurant, for instance.
But even non cyclists aren’t immune from appreciating the racks.
“I think that when people see the art bike racks, they are likely to become curious about who put that there and why. It’s unique, right? It’s not just your standard U-shaped metal tubing,” Knipe said. “The obvious answer is that someone cares about this place. This isn’t just a place that is like every other place; it is special, different, unique somehow. Many people I have spoken with also have a favorite rack. Many of them are delightful and beautiful in their own right. And the designers themselves can revisit their piece anytime they like and say, ‘I designed that.’ All of the designers had an idea that they were trying to convey. How can you not love your city when you have been part of designing a piece of it.”
And ultimately, the racks also create a greater appreciation for Ithaca through beautification, and portraying the concepts that the city cares about.
“These new bike racks are a gift that we give to Ithaca out of love. Anyone who visits or works or lives here, when they lock their bike up to the rack or just see it in passing, they will know that this place is cherished, and they will also know a little more about us. When you look at the images of these racks, you really get a sense of who we are and what we value. Music, care for the planet, empowerment and love for all,” Knipe said.
