Comics are a deep love of mine. So much so that I became a professional cartoonist – working in both comics and animation. Thus, I’ve always loved comic book conventions. And, astonishingly, Ithaca, N.Y. (a small city of 30,00 souls) hosts an annual comic book convention – the Ithacon. And Ithacon 46 is almost upon us – (coming up this weekend, people.)
Ithacon is the creation of the Comic Book Club of Ithaca (CBCI) and Ithaca College. Remarkably, the Comic Book Club of Ithaca is the oldest, continuously running comic book club in America. It grew out of a junior high school comic book club founded in 1974, and was formally established as a community organization in 1975. They held their first Ithacon in the bicentennial year of 1976. (They had all of two guests. And club member Bill Turner, one of Ithacon’s prime creators, financed the convention on a credit card.)
Over the years, Ithacon has had several homes: the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, the Hotel Ithaca, the Masonic Temple, Boynton Middle School, the Women’s Community Building, and the former Race Office Supplies storefront on the Ithaca Commons. The partnership with Ithaca College began in 2014 with Ithacon 39.
Dr. Katharine Kittredge, a professor of English at IC, chaired IC/Ithacon. (She is the co-creator of the “From Pippi to Ripley” conferences at IC, which are seminars on the role of women and girls in the science fiction and fantasy genres.) And, since 2014, Ithacon has been held at the elegant Emerson Suites at IC (which have a staggering, ethereal view of Cayuga Lake in the valley below.)
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. (As of this writing, it has killed more than a million of our fellow citizens.) And, like many public events, Ithacon was cancelled. In 2021, the convention was reconfigured as a virtual, on-line event. Happily, also in 2021, the Biden administration rolled out the COVID-19 vaccines like it was fighting WWII.
By 2022, with most Americans vaccinated, Ithacon 45 triumphantly returned as a live event. (Screw you, SARS-CoV-2.) And, this weekend in 2023, the Ithacon is back again. And, in our 21st century future world, Ithacon is progressively being taken over by young people.
Professor Ed Catto is teaching a course at IC called Ithacon: Promoting & Managing Conventions. And the students, as part of the course, are helming the convention. (The folks from the Comic Book Club of Ithaca, now in their 60s and 70s, are functioning as mentors to the young people.)
The class has been going on for some time. In 2020, it was taught by Catto and Professor Darlynne Overbaugh (who directed Ithaca’s beloved and much missed Wizarding Weekends), and in 2019, it was taught by Catto and Kittredge. And some of the students are returnees…honing their skills at running a comic convention. (If you actually attend an Ithacon, you can’t help but notice that the people doing the lion’s share of the work are college age – in their late teens and early twenties.)
Metaphorically speaking, Professor Ed is handing over the keys to Starship Ithacon to these youngsters. I think of them as Ithacon: the Next Generation.
In the past, Ithacons have attracted some world-class guests. A partial list would include:
Joe Simon, who created Captain America with Jack Kirby; Curt Swan, the definitive Superman artist for three decades; Kurt Schaffenberger, who drew Lois Lane; Murphy Anderson who drew Hawkman; Kurt Busiek, who writes Astro City (which I think is one of the most transcendent works in the history of the art form); Walt Simonson, who wrote and drew Thor; Louise Simonson, who wrote The New Mutants; Frank Miller, who wrote and drew The Dark Knight Returns; and Julius Schwartz, the DC Comics editor who gave us the Silver Age Flash, Green Lantern, Justice League of America, Batman, Hawkman, The Atom and the concept of the DC Multiverse. (The Silver Age of Comics ran from 1956 to 1970.)
And there is a stellar line-up of guests for the 2023 convention. If I listed them all we’d risk the Reader passing out from fatigue, so I’ll just sketch through some of the starring guests.
Will Dennis: Will Dennis was an editor at Vertigo (DC Comics more adult line) for more than fifteen years. His award-winning titles include 100 Bullets, Y: The Last Man, DMZ, Joker and many more. Since then he has worked as a freelance editor for Image Comics, comiXology, and DC Entertainment.
Don Simpson: Don Simpson is best known as the creator of the satirical superhero series Megaton Man for Kitchen Sink Press and Image Comics. He has worked for every major comic book imprint including Mirage Studios (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Image Comics (1963: Tales of the Uncanny), Fantagraphics (King Kong), and DC (Action Comics Weekly). More recently, he has been authoring a weekly prose novel, The Ms. Megaton Man Maxi-series.
Mike Gold: Gold co-founded First Comics in 1983, serving as president, and editing several of their titles. He later became a senior editor and Director of Editorial Development at DC Comics. He currently is a columnist at Pop Culture Squad.
Roger Stern: Roger Stern is a major comic book writer who lives here in Ithaca, N.Y. He has written Spider-Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the Avengers for Marvel, and Superman, Green Lantern, and the Justice League for DC. His prose novel, The Death and Life of Superman was a New York Times bestseller.
J.G. Hertzler: J.G. Hertzler has spent a lifetime acting in television and film and on the stage. For those of us who love science fiction and fantasy, he is best known for his portrayal of the Klingon General Martok on Deep Space Nine. And he appeared in 38 episodes of the 1991 Zorro TV series as Alcalde Ignacio de Soto. He has also co-written two Star Trek novels, The Left Hand of Destiny, Book 1 and Book 2.
Hart Seely: Hart Seely is publisher and co-founder of AHOY Comics, a wonderful new comics company founded in Syracuse, N.Y. in 2019. Seely has written numerous books, including The Juju Rules: A Memoir of a Fan Obsessed (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2012) and Pieces of Intelligence, The Existential Poetry of Donald Rumsfeld (Simon & Schuster 2003). His works have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Slate, and on National Public Radio.
Frank Cammuso: Editorial cartoonist Frank Cammuso is AHOY Comics Chief Creative Officer. He is the artist and writer of the Max Hamm: Fairy Tale Detective series and Knights of the Lunch Table (Scholastic).
Jamal Igle: Igle is the artist of AHOY Comics’ The Wrong Earth, and is also the artist and writer of Molly Danger from Action Lab Entertainment. He received the Inkpot Award for outstanding achievement in comic art in 2011.
Tom Peyer: This is a highly personal entry. I have known Tom Peyer since we were teenage cartoonists in Syracuse, N.Y. in the 1970s. When I think of Tom, I think of a line from a Paul Simon song: “Most folks don’t catch their star.” Tom caught his star. A Wikipedia entry informed me that he has written just about every major American comics character. And he is currently the editor of AHOY Comics, and writing two extraordinary and witty series for AHOY: High Heaven and The Wrong Earth.
In addition to the guests, there will be lots of vendors selling comics and comics-related material. And for those of you attending with kids…there will be a full range of activities for the little weasels, including: Quidditch for Kids, a Scooby Doo Adventure, a Poster Coloring Contest, Make Me a Superhero (where kids can make their own superhero outfit), a Graphic Novel Reading Room, and the irresistible Slime Decorating.
And, for the comics-loving adults in the house, there will be a mind-numbing array of informative panels. Here’s a partial list:
The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Panel, AHOY Comics and the Meaning of Life, Take Your Stinking Paws Off Me: A Fresh Look at Planet of the Apes, How Not to Succeed in Comics, Arkhamites! – A Fan-made Batman Musical, and From the Southern tier to the Fifth Dimension: How Upstate New York Helped Create The Twilight Zone (with Nick Parisi, author of Rod Serling: His Life, Work, & Imagination).
And if all this wasn’t enough…there will be a screening of Hayao Miyazaki’s Howl’s Moving Castle.
Costume play is an integral part of any comic convention. Ithacon will feature a Cosplay Runway, a non-competitive showcase where cosplayers can model their creations.
And, since we are on the subject of costumes…we might mention that the 501st Legion of Imperial Stormtroopers will be attending Ithacon. This is a professional costuming group that constructs movie accurate costumes from the Star Wars Universe. (Their R2-D2 robot alone is worth the price of admission.)
And, finally, there will be gaming. Free play for Video Games, Board Games, and Retro Gaming. And there will be six gaming tournaments: Super Smash Bros., Gang Beasts, Street Fighter, Mario Kart, Pac-Man, and Rocket League.
The gaming continues on into the evening ‘till 8:00 p.m.
To wrap up here:
I am going to suggest the Perspicacious Reader attend Ithacon 46.
Ithacon is a fun, upbeat, human event…and we’ve all suffered a lot of bad stuff in the last several years: the hideous Trump administration, a cruel and deadly pandemic, the bloody war in Ukraine, and on and on.
Attending Ithacon will perhaps make the long-suffering Reader feel better (at least for a little while).
Some of my happiest times in Ithaca have been at Ithacons. And, yes, I’m a cartoonist, but I think Ithacon is appropriate for a general audience.
When I was young, the world of comic conventions was a cult world frequented by people referred to as “fans”. (Or, less charitably, as “geeks”.) But it seems to me that modern 21st century comic conventions are largely attended by attractive young people and families.
Perhaps this is because comic book characters reach a much wider and diverse audience than in my youth.
When I was 12 in 1965, being a Marvel reader was like being in a secret club or lodge. Now, here in 2023, both the Marvel and DC characters appear in insanely expensive, wildly visionary, blockbuster films (and a near total saturation of merchandizing).
The result is that people all over planet Earth know and love these characters. And the superhero genre has become a sort of planetary mythology.
Ergo, I think comic conventions are no longer the provenance of a cult world of “fans,” but rather are for a larger, more general audience.
These fictional universes are part of our collective consciousness now, and these characters belong to all of us. And an event like Ithacon is for everybody.
Finally, if you attend, make sure you are fully vaccinated and boosted. And, even though Gov. Hochul has fatuously rescinded the mask mandate, I suggest wearing a mask.
Think of yourself as a superhero.
Ithacon 46: Saturday April 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Sunday April 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Evening gaming until 8 p.m. Campus Center & Williams Hall, Ithaca College, 953 Danby Rd., Ithaca, N.Y. For info & tickets: www.ithacon.org.
