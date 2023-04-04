trivia
Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 6:30pm-8:30pm
 
Do you know more facts than the average person?  Then Hopshire is the place to be every Wednesday Night for DJ Trivia!  Our host, the always entertaining Dave Ashton will bring the questions and you bring the answers.  Form a team and enjoy the company of friends while sipping Hopshire beverages.  Prizes awarded weekly.

Fire Dawgs BBQ provides the food.

Additional Dates
Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 6:30pm-8:30pm
Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 6:30pm-8:30pm
Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 6:30pm-8:30pm
 
Location
1771 Dryden Rd
Freeville, NY

