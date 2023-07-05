For years, Ithacans watched as the City Health Club endured its slow and painful death, an abandoned shell of its former glory. Now, Personal Best Brewing, headed by Anthony Cesari and Luke Thorley, is bringing life back to the locale with a microbrewery and a taproom that recently opened its doors to the public.
Personal Best Brewing is an independent microbrewery and taproom located at 321 W State Street, the former site of the City Health Club. After nearly five years of development and one global pandemic, the taproom has finally entered its soft opening phase.
Prior to opening the taproom, Personal Best began selling canned versions of a selection of its drinks in local stores. However, the Personal Best team always wanted a physical community space to be the focus of the company. Anthony Cesari, the owner of Personal Best who doubles as a brewer, is certain his business will remain local.
“Distributing has never been a desire other than some local stores… getting on shelf space isn't really what we want to do,” Cesari said. “Weeding ourselves [in Ithaca] and becoming a fixture of the community has always been the goal.”
Robby Trumble, a bartender at the taproom, echoed Cesari’s sentiments. Trumble, who has worked at other bars in the past, feels that Personal Best’s community focus sets it apart.
“A lot of the places I've worked at in the past have been about trying to churn out cans to sell to people and trying to immediately get their products into every store [and] restaurant possible,” Trumble said. “Anthony's really focused on just leaving good impressions to people [and] making everyone feel at home when they come in.”
Remaining local is a major priority for Cesari and those involved with the brewery. Cesari, who grew up in Elmira and has lived in Ithaca for a decade, seeks to fulfill a sense of community engagement through Personal Best that his prior line of work lacked.
“Upstate [New York] and the Finger Lakes Region has always been home [for my family] and I've lived here in Ithaca for over 10 years,” Cesari said. “So, wanting to start a business locally was very important to me. I used to work in IT in New York City… and it wasn't very fulfilling to not really be participating in the community at all.”
The brewery recently partnered with the Danby Volunteer Fire Company as one of many beer suppliers for the department’s Kick the Keg fundraising event.
In crafting the Personal Best menu for the taproom soft opening - which cycles in new drinks regularly - variety was a major concern. Although IPAs sell better than other types of beer, the Personal Best menu prioritizes variation and features a range of beer types, including IPAs, sours, stouts, lagers, and bocks.
“IPA sells head and shoulder above any other [beer] type, so it's easy to kind of lean overly into that,” Cesari said. “We'll eventually have beers that [we] will consistently brew, but it's more about keeping the diversity of the menu intact and then brewing within those guidelines… not necessarily making the exact same sour, but we know we want to have at least a couple sours on hand at all times and same with all [of] the other styles.”
Along with the bar and its beer on tap, Personal Best has three indoor shuffleboard courts which patrons can enjoy. Due to the game being a longtime tradition of his family, Cesari felt it was important to incorporate it into his business and its inclusion was a no-brainer. For the future, the Personal Best team has ambitions to host other forms of entertainment, such as bocce ball, trivia, and live music.
Although Cesari concedes that shuffleboard is typically associated with “cruise ships and retirement homes,” its place in Personal Best is one of the many ways that the taproom makes its space family-friendly, along with the permittance of those under 21 with adult supervision, a snack menu complete with Chex Mix and Veggie Straws, and plenty of open space for families to feel at ease.
“[Shuffleboard is] a game that young people and old people can play equally,” Cesari said. “It [is] a good, fun, social, low bar [of] entry, [and] not too high skill ceiling activity… I've never seen a pro shuffleboard player… it's pretty quick to pick up and have a blast.”
As a father to a seven-year-old, Cesari understands firsthand the struggle that can arise for parents who bring their children into public spaces. Thus, he wants to ensure that the Personal Best taproom offers a welcoming environment for families.
“I still vividly remember those early days of having a small [child], the spaces that you really had to wing it to bring a kid there and not feel completely overwhelmed,” Cesari said. “It's like, ‘Oh, it's so nice’ [when] those small things really add up and… places aren't making you feel like you're a burden by having your kids there.”
Cesari is aiming for the taproom to have its grand opening sometime around late summer. Visitors to the grand opening can expect improved landscaping and upgraded furnishing. Increased food offerings are also being planned for the brewery’s future, an effort spearheaded by Jack Cesari, a cousin of the Personal Best founder and executive chef at Seven Of Jazz Lounge.
“I think we're just getting started,” Cesari said. “The potential for this place, I truly believe, is off the charts. We have a wonderful beer garden out there that we're just seeing the tip of the iceberg [of] ... and with the addition of food, I think it's going to be a complete space.”
Personal Best Brewing Company, 321 W. State St. Ithaca Wed-Th: 4-10pm, Fri: 4-11pm; Sat – noon-11pm; Sun: noon-8pm. personalbestbrewing.com
