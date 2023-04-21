Revelry Yards

As a longtime observer of the local restaurant scene, I had become saddened that in the recent past several establishments had closed, more had ceased serving lunch, and even more had stopped serving indoors and were offering takeout only. And then, finally, comes some good news: a new restaurant opens on Aurora Street (“restaurant row”). But wait there’s more…. it’s not just a new restaurant…. it’s a restaurant with chefs who are utilizing an innovative mix of herbs and spices to kick up the other ingredients to a high level.
I found the menu itself a bit unusual. It’s heavily skewed to smaller dishes in contrast to larger more entrée size portions. There are a dozen and a half items to “Share” and eight items including a cheeseburger, cobb salad, and a sandwich made with the meat of a chicken thigh. There are only three “Chef’s Features”: one poultry, one beef, and one seafood. From a macro point of view, it reminds me of one of the tapas restaurants I used to frequent in Spain. In fact, the size of the portions of the items to share, that I’ve tried, could serve as a light lunch.
One of these, “Fried Brussels” ($12) was interesting as well as tasty. It was a pleasant mixture of warm, (the sprouts) and cool (raw onion slices, and small bits of purple cabbage). It was served in a sweet (very) and spicy (not very) sauce.
Another tapas type dish to “share” was “Spicy Garlic Shrimp” ($15). There were five large shrimp that seemed to have been grilled, served in a delicious brown sauce. The menu said I’d get a baguette with it. What I received were three large hunks of crusty bread which served as wonderful conveyors of the rich sauce. I enjoyed the dish which was neither “Spicy” nor “Garlicky”.
My companion and I did share an item listed as an “Entrée”, “Brisket Sandwich” ($20). The portion of the house smoked brisket was so copious it reminded me of the sandwiches I used to order in New York City. It was served on two thick slices of toasted bread along with a cabbage slaw and some mildly spicy pickles. My server offered me a choice of sides: fries or salad. I chose the salad and was pleased to receive a hearty portion of fresh field greens although I would have preferred less vinegar in the dressing.
If you like fried chicken but don’t enjoy a greasy breaded coating, Twice Fried Chicken ($13) may be an option. There were eight nuggets coated in a thick honey-soy glaze atop sliced white cilantro cabbage. I feel sure the chicken had been previously marinated and there were Thai spices to add just a tiny bit of heat to the flavor profile. You’ll also find that in the Share section.
And finally in the Share section, I ordered Oklahoma Sliders ($17). I didn’t know why it was “Oklahoma” and when it was delivered to the table it was basically three small beef burgers with grilled onions and a slight bit of American cheese. As you can guess from this description, it was like having three small cheeseburgers with onions. They were very good.
The beverage menu is extensive. The beers ($6-8) are almost all from their own brewery so don’t expect a Miller Light or a Bud. Their names are actually confusing: Fasten Up, Layed Back, Bring the Boys, Pot Hole to name four of the dozen however there are clear explanations that go with each. I prefer “hoppy” beers and two I’ve enjoyed are And Beyond and Bulldog Wheat, both $6. A light alcoholic cider I’ve enjoyed is South Hill Old Time ($8). It had a mild apple flavor without being cloying.
The wine menu is comprehensive and covers a wide range of grape varieties and regions. I was surprised to see there are five times more wines (47) than beers (10) on offer as the owners operate their own onsite brewery. Since the atmosphere of the restaurant is rustic and informal, and a significant portion of the menu is devoted to comfort-type food, I only drink beer there.
I like Revelry Yards, a lot. The menu selections, ‘though not extensive, are replete with innovative items utilizing an interesting and unique collection of ingredients. And everything I’ve had there has been cooked perfectly.
Revelry Yards
111 N Aurora St, Ithaca
Open every day 10:45-10
Tid Bits:
Desserts are not served.
There are two modern restrooms for women and one for men and all three are handicap accessible.
