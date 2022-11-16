Southern hospitality can be hard to find in upstate New York, especially in the culinary scene. The dishes created by Silo food truck break the status-quo, providing delicious and comforting meals in a variety of places. From the Trumansburg Farmer’s Market to the Point of the Bluff music venue in Keuka Lake, the truck wheels all around the area spreading fun vibes and a lively menu. Most often found at Liquid State Brewing Company, Silo has been serving the Ithaca area since 2015. Having permanent spot at a brewery is no coincidence. Nothing complements a cold beer better than a bucket of fried chicken.
The menu is built off the strong foundation provided by fantastic fried chicken. The chicken is close to perfect with crispy skin and juicy white meat. The breading is mild with light spices, combining seamlessly with tender chicken. Order a single drumstick, or a specialized plate with a variety of pieces. With dishes like the silo fried and glutenous to the maximus, customers are able to indulge in delectable sides. The fries are exactly what you would expect: salty, thin and crispy. The mac and cheese is rich and thick with a creamy cheese sauce and succulent noodles. Choosing a side of cornbread will be the best decision you make all month. Salty and sweet, topped with honey butter, it is truly irresistible. Both the creamy cilantro slaw and signature vinegar slaw offer an acidic bite that cuts through the richness of the rest of the plate. If you want to add even more pizzazz to your meal, you can have it “the wizard's way” which adds a stick of wildflower honey to drizzle on top.
The wizard green coconut curry and the telekinetic chicken is served over glutinous purple sticky rice. This not-your-average rice blend adds texture and an unexpected heartiness. Topped with seasonal fusion barbeque sauce, the telekinetic carries a complex and smoky flavor alongside a stack of sharp Asian trio pickles. The curry has an earthy flavor and creamy texture. It warms from the inside out with a moderate spice level, and can be served with chicken, tofu or neither. Speaking of tofu, Silo doesn’t let their vegetarian fans down when it comes to meat replacements. They offer exceptional tofu dishes that maintain the same level of flavor as their other meals. Plates like the telekinetic tofu sandwich feature crispy tofu with sticky barbeque sauce and cilantro. The plate of fried tofu is a fantastic option for gluten-free and vegetarian individuals. The firm texture of Ithaca soy tofu ensures that all of your vegan friends can indulge in the experience of a fried meal without the reliance of chicken.
Whether you find them at the farmers market, at a local festival, at Liquid State or anywhere in between, Silo food truck will deliver a delicious meal and an eclectic energy that will have you coming back for more.
