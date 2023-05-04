When you approach HaKaCha, you’ll notice the large parking lot offering substantial free off-street parking in the 3rd Street lot that also serves the motor vehicle bureau and several other businesses.
The restaurant itself is long and narrow and is decorated with festive ceiling string lights and a black-and-white checked floor. The booths, tables and chairs used to be at Istanbul Turkish Kitchen, the restaurant that was most recently at that site. Tree branches along the wall add a bit of a rustic interest and large mirrors give it a light-hearted, open feeling. The restaurant itself is relatively small with a capacity for about three dozen diners.
HaKaCha is relatively quiet with pleasant, unobtrusive recorded classical guitar music playing in the background.
The restaurant is referred to as Italian-Thai. However, looking at the menu, I couldn’t readily identify a national identity, so I asked a staff member who replied: “Oh, we just mix it up!” There are two major sections: nine “Pasta” offerings and four “Ramen and Thai Dish’s, each served in a bowl.
I ordered an appetizer that was the single best item I’ve had at HaKaCha: “Crispy Brussel [sic] Sprouts” ($6). There were eight, on a flat plate, cooked perfectly, tender and tasty and covered with tiny bits of fried onions and garlic. The portion was large enough to share. Even if you don’t like Brussels sprouts, you just might like these.
Three pasta dishes I’ve recently tried are “Seafood Pasta” ($22.99), “Bacon Mushroom Pasta” ($21.99) and “Bread [sic] Chicken Green Curry Pasta” ($16.99).
The former comes attractively presented with two inedible clams in their shells along the perimeter, four large shrimp and two sea scallops. There are mild traces of garlic, black pepper, lemon juice and sprigs of arugula. Except for the clams, I enjoyed the dish. It was a large portion and I took some home.
The “Bacon Mushroom Pasta” was listed as being in a cream sauce with bacon, onion, mushrooms and parsley. From the description, I expected a cream sauce like Italian restaurants offer with linguine Alfredo; however, the sauce was quite different — just a thin coating. The mushrooms seemed like shiitakes that were thickly sliced and there was a reasonable amount of them. The bacon was only partially cooked… not even close to being crispy. I wonder if a lot of the original fat was left on it so it could infuse the copious amount of spaghetti. In any case, it did spread unobtrusively throughout the pasta, giving it a subtle bacon flavor.
“Bread Chicken Green Curry Pasta” included several long strips of beautifully breaded chicken breasts with carrots, mushrooms and green curry. I should add that it was mild because in Thai cooking, green curry is made with fresh green chiles in contrast to the spicier red curry, which includes hotter dried red chiles. I really liked this dish and particularly enjoyed the crunch of the perfectly seasoned crust on the chicken.
Only two ramen bowls are offered. I tried “Vegetarian Ramen,” which includes tofu khan, shiitake mushrooms, arugula, fried garlic and scallions. Ramen is a noodle dish served in a broth and tofu khan is marinated tofu, baked and ready to eat. The tofu khan added a pleasant seasoning and texture different from the tofu I’m used to. The baking process added a firm texture and the seasoning kicked it up to another taste level. Ramen noodles can come in many shapes and sizes — these were long and thin, resembling vermicelli. Both the tofu, which came in two-inch slices, and the arugula, which was presented as full leaves with stems, required some chewing. The dish was mildly flavorful and quite pleasant.
The alcoholic beverage offerings are adequate: a half dozen beers ($7) in bottles and just two Asian wines. You can also choose from the six non-alcoholic beverages, including “Thai Iced Tea,” Coca-Cola, Sprite, Diet Coke, “Raspberry Rose Soda” and “Blood Orange Peach Lemonade.”
HaKaCha, with a preponderance of pasta offerings, serves mostly Italian fare with a slight nod to Thai. Spaghetti is a relatively inexpensive food, and consequently the prices here are low, with nothing over $25.99. The food is very good and attractively presented, and the atmosphere is understated and pleasant.
Tidbit: Are you curious about the unusual name of the restaurant and wonder what it means? Here’s a clue: The owner has three grandchildren: Hana, Kai and Chanaya.
HaKaCha
311 3rd Street
Mon.-Sat.11 a.m.–2 p.m., Mon.-Thurs. 4–9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 4–10 p.m.
