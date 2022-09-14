When I was a student at Cornell I used to bring my visiting parents to dine at Taughannock Farms Inn and we always enjoyed our dinners. I still enjoy my dinners at the restaurant that has the same footprint but has acquired a new name under recent owners: The Inn at Taughannock Falls. It’s a large building that was built in 1873 as a summer home for an obviously wealthy couple. In 1925, the owners sold 800 of their acres, which included Taughannock Falls, and what is now the adjacent state park to New York State for $10,000.
Whenever I make a reservation, I request a table by the window so I can see the outline of the original racetrack for horses on the flat ground of Taughannock Falls State Park just below, with Cayuga Lake just beyond.
I’m happy to say the atmosphere is still elegant with a theme of white linen tablecloths, navy blue napkins, and an interior that follows the dark blue and white theme. Each table has a small flickering candle and a small vase with herbs.
I’m also happy to say the service is still attentive and efficient.
And most importantly, the food is outstanding.
I must also tell you that it’s expensive to eat here. There are only six entrées and they range in price from $32-48. Among the six, there are two beef steaks, one rack of lamb, a snapper (fish), Chicken Milanese and a pasta dish There are often a couple of daily specials that fit within the same price range. During my last visit they were $36 and $42. There are also six appetizers priced from $13 to $25.
There is a complimentary offering of homemade bread and compound butter. (You may be familiar with Beurre Composé in quality French restaurants. It’s unsalted butter that’s softened and whipped with other ingredients to add a spicy or sweet flavor. It’s then reformed into the desired shape, often into a ramekin, and then chilled until firm.}
I recently ordered the Rack of Lamb ($48) and was very happy with it. I like “gamey” lamb however I’m aware that many prefer milder meat and they will be happy with this offering. I received four rare double chops that were tender and had a pleasant lavender beurre rose dressing. They came from New Zealand so consequently were milder than the chops that come from Australia or parts of France.
Another time I had Beef LT ($46). Again, I ordered it rare and again, it was cooked perfectly. It came with a Peruvian Lettuce Aioli and Heirloom Tomatoes hence the “LT” in the name?
There are three sides available with the six entrées, a creamed broccoli rabe and two potato preparations; each is $9. Frankly, after spending almost $50 for entrées that featured various accompaniments and sauces on the plate, I wasn’t inclined to bring the main course price up to near $60.
Besides, since I was there to review, I wanted to try one of the desserts. There are four of them priced from $12 to $15. I ordered the Berry Cheesecake Terrine with a Mango Puree and Horchata. (The latter is a plant-based milk paste that originated in Spain and was adopted by Mexican chefs. It’s usually sweetened and jazzed up with spices and herbs.) It took a while to arrive at the table as it's assembled to order. It was served in a round dish, similar to dishes often used for Flan, or Crème Brulé. It was very good but very rich—probably not a good choice after the beef with sauces that preceded it.
For some reason there are two separate wine menus. One was offered in a separate leather book with the menu and another opposite the menu. The smaller one was confusing. There were only six wines and five of those were Rose (2), Cabernet Franc (2) and a red blend leaving room for only one white, a chardonnay. I’m guessing that there was such a preponderance of reds because three of the six entrées were red meat. I was happy to find a much larger selection of wines in the booklet with the full menu. Combining the two made for a very comprehensive collection of grape varieties, vintages, and countries of origin with a good representation from New York State. A feature I like is that the wines are offered in three sizes: 6oz, 9 oz, and by the bottle. Prices are reasonable.
I think dining at The Inn at Taughannock Falls is special. The ambience, the outdoor setting, the attentive service, and above all, the beautifully prepared food, combine to make it a memorable experience.
(1) comment
Hi Henry! Thank you for posting about the Inn at Taughannock Falls. We have worked hard over seven years of renovation and restoration to embolden the historical elements of the property while introducing new, experience enhancing elements such as the Enchantment Garden and it's many fire features. Chef Clement Coleman has worked hard to introduce a quality menu this year which features items from many local Trumansburg Farms such as Remembrance Farm. We're so glad that you enjoyed the food, the lamb is a favorite of ours as well. You will have to try Chef Clem's homemade pasta sometime, his Gnocchi is out of this world. I'm happy to say that our regular wine portfolio is the one featured in the binding with the food menu and that our visiting wines, or wines we wish to highlight but not carry year round, are featured on the page that you mentioned within our cocktail menu which also features our house cocktails. Our after dinner drinks are highlighted next to the dessert selection.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.