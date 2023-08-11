I don’t answer the oft asked question, “What’s your favorite restaurant?” It’s an apples-to-oranges query -- how can one compare an Indian restaurant with an Italian establishment? However, one question I have no problem responding to is, “Where do you go when you want a good duck dish?” I quickly answer, Mia’s.
Mia’s is Mia’s Tapas Bar & Restaurant on the Ithaca Commons, the fifth restaurant opened by Lex Chutintaranond, local entrepreneur and Thai native. (His previous establishments were Thai Cuisine, 1988, Just a Taste, 1991, Madeline’s, 1998, and Za Za’s Cucina, 2002). Mia features two distinct cuisines: small plate Tapas and a normal Large Plates Asian menu.
It’s a relatively small, and sometimes noisy place, seating less than three dozen diners, the majority of whom sit on a restaurant-length banquet with chairs facing a brick wall.
When I recommend the aforementioned duck, there are actually three preparations to choose from, all at $31. I never choose the Crispy Duck Lad Prig which is too spicy for me, served with a tamarind chili sauce and peppers, and I also avoid the Panang Curry version which is prepared in a spicy creamy coconut milk sauce. The one I choose, is Crispy Half Duck served with Asian Greens, sometimes Gailan (Chinese broccoli) and sometimes Bok Choy, in a five spice demi-glaze. Despite the description, it’s quite mild and not “gamey”. The skin is crisp and flavorful while the meat inside is tender and juicy.
In the seafood section I’ve enjoyed the pan-seared Mediterranean Seabass served over a slightly spicy yellow curry sauce with tomatoes, potatoes, and onions ($21). As with everything else here, it’s beautifully seasoned and presented.
Also, from the large plates menu I’ve selected Thai Mussamund beef curry with cashew nuts, potatoes, pineapples, and ginger. ($20). I counted eleven bite size beef pieces in a relatively mild creamy peanut sauce. I liked the dish although finding it rather unremarkable.
Regarding the tapas menu I recently ordered House Made Thai Sausage with Sticky Rice ($11) and received a half dozen sliced sausage pieces that were tasty and mildly spicy. Also on the plate was a ramekin with a mildly spicy dipping sauce. I enjoyed the dish. Another tapas item was Chicken satay with peanut sauce. Satays are always skewered and this one was an improvement over the last time I reviewed the restaurant when skewers were not used. The chicken on the three skewers was extra tender and juicy with grill marks clearly visible on the surface. There was some sliced, cold, red cabbage on the plate which neatly balanced the warm chicken. A third (out of five “From the Grill” tapas) I ordered was a Cambodian style lemongrass and peanut marinated beef tenderloin ($11) which, too, was mildly spicy. Another tasty dish.
In writing this review I notice I’m frequently using the adjective “spicy”. To explain: On the Large Plates Menu the words curry, Panang, tamarind chili sauce, and five-spice, appear often, in fact: eighteen times. It’s roughly the same percentage on the Tapas menu. Yellow curry is the mildest, red curry quite a bit stronger, and Panang curry the strongest. Your server can guide you.
There are a half dozen desserts at $9. I can’t comment on them because I’ve always found that I never want dessert after one large plate or two tapas.
Among the beverages are a comprehensive selection of a half dozen domestic and a half dozen imported beers ($6-$7). There is an excellent selection of wines by the bottle ($40-$111) and an adequate offering of wines by the glass, ($10-$15) with four whites and eight reds. Despite the brevity of the by-the-glass section, whoever put it together selected the appropriate wines from the best areas of the world, e.g., Malbec from Mendoza, Argentina, and Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand. New York State is also well represented.
Tid Bits:
Note to allergy sufferers: The “From the Grill” section has five offerings, three of which are served with peanut sauce.
The menus clearly indicate Vegetarian (V), Vegan (VG), Gluten Free (GF) and Peanut Allergen (P) items. Three asterisks (***) indicate the dish can be prepared vegan. I would have much preferred it if they had used icons (red peppers?) to indicate the relative degree of spiciness of spicy dishes.
The restrooms are up a rather steep staircase of 17 steps. If you’re uncomfortable with the stairs, ask a staff member where the nearby out-of-sight elevator is located.
Mia Tapas Bar and Restaurant
130 E State St, Ithaca on the Commons
5-9 p.m. Thurs.-Mon.
