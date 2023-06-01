Re-opened Bickering Twins Serves Up Mexican Fare Downstairs and Outside
Bickering Twins opened on Cayuga Street, in downtown Ithaca in late April 2018 and I reviewed it several months later in the August 31st issue of The Ithaca Times. It recently celebrated five years in operation and closed briefly for a renovation to its bar area. It seems like a propitious time to check it out, have several dinners, and review it again.
I’m happy to report that not much has changed and that’s good because the food is novel and well prepared and the twins who own it – Corey and Kevin Adelman -- and still argue, according to staff I’ve talked with, have assembled a lovely cheery dining area as well as a significant number of outdoor tables on Cayuga Street. Virtually all the food is made in house.
The twins represent themselves as serving Mexican and Latin American food however I think of it as a Mexican restaurant.
I selected the Potato & Spinach Empanada appetizer ($13.50) and although I might have welcomed a bit more of the sauteed spinach and a bit less of the diced potatoes I did enjoy the three fried, slightly oily, empanadas.
An entire page of their menu is devoted to Tacos, and there are several formulas to choose from. The PLATTER includes any three tacos (there are 10) with two side dishes for $18.75. With PLATE you can choose two tacos with one side for $12.75. I recently chose PLATTER with Al Pastor, Garlic Shrimp, and Mushroom and Herb tacos along with a salad and Fried Plantains as sides. If you’re not familiar with plantains, think large tropical bananas.
The Al Pastor consists of shaved and marinated bits of pork with pineapple chunks. I was delighted with the quantity of pork I received and how tender it was. The Mushroom and Herb was fine with queso fresco and caramelized onions. The Garlic Shrimp had identifiable shrimp bits and was tasty although a bit on the spicy side due to a chipotle aioli.
Taco shells vary regionally. Bickering Twins serves soft tacos which lie flat on the plate and need to be cut with knife and fork rather than combined in a hard folded shell. I prefer these as I don’t care about the crunch, and I sometimes have difficulty keeping all the ingredients in the folded shell as I lift it from my plate to my mouth and then have to figure out how to get my mouth around it.
I’ve selected, and enjoyed, two different enchilada entrées ($21.50): both were large enough to take about half home and both start with three corn tortillas wrapped around a myriad of interesting ingredients. The baked squash version includes delicata squash pieceswith roasted peppers and pinto beans. It had a thin layer of melted Oaxaca cheese with cilantro, onion, a half avocado, and toasted pumpkin seeds strewn over the top and was accompanied by rice and beans on the side.
The chicken enchilada featured braised chicken baked in a red chili sauce. It, too, was topped with melted Oaxaca cheese and combined with cilantro, onions, cabbage, radishes, Jalapenos, and it also had rice and beans on the side. To eliminate some of the heat, I plucked out the visible slices of Jalapenos, however that turned out to not be very effective as they had already infused the rest of the ingredients with their heat which influenced the flavor profile of the rest of the ingredients. If you don’t mind the heat, it was very good.
There’s a salsa bar with different homemade salsa accompaniments. Nice touch, however, personally, I’m happy with what’s delivered on my plate.
The beverages could be a bit confusing to some diners. There are a half dozen beers in bottles, ($4-$6) all with Mexican names and an unidentified number on draft about which we’re directed to “ask your server”. I usually don’t drink wine with Mexican food, so it doesn’t disturb me that I’m not familiar with the four wines on offer. As you might expect, there’s a good selection of margaritas, ($7-$12).
Whether you prefer to think of this fare as Mexican or Latin American, Bickering Twins is serving the best food of its kind in downtown Ithaca.
TID BITS:
I have heard from many readers that they wish I would offer more information about the noise level in restaurants…to that end let me advise that Bickering Twins, being underground, has a low ceiling, a stone block wall, wood floors and wood laminate tables, and can be extremely noisy, particularly when populated by, even small, groups of diners.
If you’re intimidated by that steep flight of 13 stairs at the main entrance, the only other entrance and egress is through a circuitous route that could be difficult for a wheelchair to maneuver.
Bickering Twins
114 N Cayuga St, Ithaca
Sun, Tues., Weds. 5-9; Sat., Sat. 5-10
