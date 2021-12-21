ITHACA, NY -- When I think of Simeon’s the word “iconic” comes to mind. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines iconic as “widely recognized and well established.” It opened as a soda shop about 50 years ago and after an incarnation as a men’s clothing store, morphed into a restaurant with several owners, including a former Ithaca mayor. The current owners bought it in 2007.
As for location, the restaurant, which is named for a founder of Ithaca, Simeon Dewitt, is conveniently located on the corner of Aurora Street and The Commons in downtown Ithaca. The building, itself, is about 150 years old, built in 1871.
Their soups are terrific. I recently had a spectacular cream of broccoli and butternut squash soup as a “special” not on the menu. Rich and creamy, and covered with Pepita’s, Mexican pumpkin seeds. Be sure to try their wonderful, award-winning New England clam chowder.
Among the “Main Events” (entrées), I’ve enjoyed the salmon romesco ($29) which was a roasted filet of salmon, served warm, and accompanied by a room temperature romesco sauce, a classic tomato-based accompaniment to fish in the Catalonia area of Spain. Chefs at Simeon’s take a welcome liberty with the traditional ingredients and add several of their own. The couscous and broccoli rabe struck me as appropriate sides. My server assured me the salmon were wild caught in Alaska.
A long-standing entrée is an unremarkable chicken parmesan: a pounded-flat (plate covering) breast, breaded, and covered with mozzarella and parmesan cheese atop linguine and greens, and surrounded by cherry tomato halves.
I don’t think of Simeon’s when I think of burgers, which is appropriate as almost 40% of their total offerings include seafood in some form. There are only four sandwich items and only one of these is made with red meat. It’s a combination of short rib, brisket, and chuck called Simeon’s Butcher BIend which sounded intriguing, however I didn’t enjoy it. It was topped with sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. That combination of meat was quite lean and didn’t have a lot of flavor. It wasn’t helped by the fact that I ordered it rare and received it medium.
Another of the four sandwiches is a portabella mushroom, which was excellent: two large mushrooms served on halved slabs of Ithaca Bakery ciabatta. The plump mushrooms were perfectly cooked, bringing out their natural juicy flavor. They were further enhanced by sweet-and-sour slaw mustard barbecue along with fries or salad. I chose the salad which was a generous portion of fresh field greens and cherry tomatoes.
Another lunch — or dinner — item I really like is Bar Harbor Maine mussels. Last time I counted there were 23, and they were succulent and served in a sauce that managed to be flavorful yet mild at the same time.
Simeon’s is one of the few restaurants in Ithaca where we can get raw oysters on the half shell. Theirs come from Massachusetts and Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and are served on ice accompanied by the three normal dipping sauces. They’re delivered fresh three times a week and Simeon’s goes through about 1,200 each week.
The wine menu is complete with a good selection of all the major grape categories. By the glass they range from $8-$15 and by the bottle from $29-$199. Descriptions on the menu are clear and helpful.
Tid Bits: If you feel uncomfortable navigating the dozen-and-a-half-step staircase to the restrooms there’s a handy elevator available for patrons.
Simeon’s, which has uncovered walls, wood and stone floors, and a long, attractive bar running the length of the restaurant, can be noisy when crowded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.