No Violations
- Adam’s Corners Cafe
- Adelina’s
- Agava
- Antlers
- Applebees
- Asia Cusine
- Beacon Hill Events & Catering
- Benn Conger Inn
- Bickering Twins
- Biz & Benny’s Juice Company
- Boatyard Grill
- Bravo
- Burger Hub
- Cayuga Blue Hotel
- Celebrations Banquet Facility
- Chanticleer
- Ciao!
- Cinemapolis
- Gimme Coffee, Cayuga Street
- Gimme Coffee, Trumansburg
- Glenwood Pines Restaurant
- Hawi Ethiopian Cuisine
- Hideaway
Violations
- Andelhearts Diner — Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions
- Arby’s, Elmira Road #5127 — Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish);
- At The Ridge — Item 15C- Premises littered, unnecessary equipment and article present, living quarters no completely separated for food service operations, live animals, birds and pets not excluded;
- Bayou Kitchen — Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean;
- BibbiBowl — Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.;
- Bun Appetit Bakery & Cafe — Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures;
- Capital State Kitchen Ithaca — Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked); Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures; Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean;
- Carrozza Pizza Company — Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions; Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean;
- Casca Deli @ The Rink — Item 14A- Insects, rodents present;
- Casper’s Kitchen — Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions; Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean;
- Chili’s Grill & Bar — Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.; Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing;
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #1661 — Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding;
- Cinnamon Shoppe & Deli — Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.; Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.; Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions;
- Collegetown Bagels, East Hill Plaza — Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.; Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.; Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions;
- Copper Horse Coffee Kitchen — Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored; Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions;
- Creola Southern Steakhouse — Item 2E- Critical Violation [RED] Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate potentially hazardous food temperatures during cooking, cooling, reheating and holding.; Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked); Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing;
- Crossroads Bar & Grille — Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked); Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing;
- De Tasty Hot Pot — Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).; Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked);
- Dolce Delight — Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked);
- Dos Amigos Restaurant — Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.; Item 9A- Inadequate personal cleanliness; Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing;
- D.P. Dough Ithaca — Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures; Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions;
- Eta Pie — Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures;
- Four Seasons — Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked); Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions;
- Gimme Coffee, State Street — Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures; Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions;
- Gorgers — Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked);
- Groton Pizza — Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish); Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained; Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing;
- Ha Ka Cha — Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked);
- Hound & Mare — Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions;
- Ithaca Saigon Kitchen — Item 8F- Improper thawing procedures used;
- Ithaca Yacht Club — Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.; Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved pre-cooling procedures (room temperature storage).; Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.; Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing; Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces;
- Jack’s Grill/Pronto — Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked); Item 9B- Tobacco is used; eating, drinking in food preparation, dishwashing food storage areas; Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish); Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions;
- Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches — Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean;
- Ko Ko Restaurant — Item 3C- Critical Violation [RED] Food workers do not use proper utensils to eliminate bare hand contact with cooked or prepared foods.; Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.; Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage);
- Kung Fu Tea, Collegetown — Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions;
- Loco/Ithaca Ghost Kitchen — Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.
