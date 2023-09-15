I’ve always thought of Taste of Thai Express as the one restaurant in Ithaca that has the most misleading name: when it opened for business, I thought it must be a grab-and-go establishment or a place you’d phone in an order and pick it up later. What else could the “Express” mean? I later learned that it’s a full scale dine-in restaurant. Based on personal observation, it also seems to do a strong call in/take out business.
The dining room is surrounded by large picture windows, however views of Meadow Street and the adjacent Dunkin’ Donuts are thankfully obscured by growing plants and tall bamboo shoots.
After months of passing it on Meadow Street, I finally ventured inside to discover strong offerings of Thai food (modified for American tastes) in the major categories of Thai Style Fried Rice, Noodles, Asian Style Wok Stir-Fry, and Curries.
If you’re not familiar with the relative heat of curries, yellow is the mildest, and is offered here with a rather ordinary combination of potatoes, carrots, and onions. Next up the list is Massaman Curry which is sweet and has the same veggies with the addition of some Indian-influenced spices, tamarind, and cinnamon. Panang curry, the next hottest, is a version of hot red curry with cumin and coriander and some Thai herbs simmered with red and green peppers and served on shredded green cabbage. The Red Curry dish earns a two-pepper icon because of its red Thai chili paste. It’s cooked in sweet coconut milk with some bamboo shoots. The most heat comes with the Green Curry dish which is too hot for me.
Many of the dishes are offered without a protein with small up charges for chicken, pork, tofu, vegetables, shrimp, mock chicken, and seafood.
One of my favorite appetizers is Fresh Rolls, which are different from their more familiar deep fried Vegetarian Spring Roll cousins. These are prepared in ultra-thin rice paper wraps and the three per order are filled with tofu ($7) or shrimp ($7.50). The balance of the filling includes shredded Romaine lettuce, Thai basil, mint, bean sprouts, shaved carrots, and vermicelli noodles. They’re served with a ramekin of Hoisin chili garlic sauce for dipping, and crushed peanuts. They’re tender to chew into and very tasty.
If you order an entrée, you’ll receive a complementary small bowl of Tom Yum soup: a Thai slightly hot, (from roasted chili’s) and sour broth with lemon grass, a generous piece of tofu, a slice of fresh carrot, and button mushrooms. Nice touch.
The other traditional Thai soup, Tom Kha, is made with a creamy coconut base and straw mushrooms and Thai herbs.
The basic Thai main course which many readers will be familiar with, is Pad Thai. It can be found in the Noodles section and is among the best tasting Pad Thai’s I’ve had. Rice noodles are stir-fried with tofu kan, egg, bean sprouts, and chives mixed with a flavorful tamarind-based sauce and crushed peanuts and lime. (if you’re not familiar with tofu kan it’s tofu flour blended with water and pressed into a very firm block.)
I’ve also enjoyed Ginger Delight under the Asian Wok Stir-Fry section however I can’t discern any ginger. The dish contains lots of mushrooms and onions. The mushrooms include, shitake and black fungus, and the Spanish onions are cooked perfectly, al dente just to the point where they become translucent. There’s also a large mound of rice on the plate. I do wish, since the dish has “ginger” in its name, the cooks would include more discernable ginger in the dish.
I usually order chicken as my protein with the Pad Thai and the Ginger stir-fry and, since we’re not offered knives in a Thai restaurant, I think the kitchen staff should cut the chicken pieces a bit smaller.
A few salad entrées ($10.75-$12.95) are on offer and the menu descriptions make them sound interesting and creative.
Alcoholic beverages are not offered so I usually enjoy a tall glass of Thai Iced Tea ($3.50). It’s quite sweet with cream, (or perhaps sweet, condensed milk?) floating on top.
The food at Taste of Thai Express is consistently well prepared and the prices are reasonable with all main courses priced under $17.
Tid Bits: Lunch is served seven days a week from 11-3 with dinner from 3 to 9 PM. You can order dinner size portions, at a slight hike in portion size and price, at lunch time but not lunch size portions and prices after 3 PM. I find the lunch portions large and satisfying.
Spicy dishes are identified by pepper icons and can be adjusted on most dishes.
Taste of Thai Express, 209 S. Meadow St. Ithaca, Every day 11-9. (607) 272-8424
