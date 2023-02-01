It seems like ages ago that my favorite night-on-the-town was dinner at Willow restaurant followed by a short walk to the adjacent Fall Creek Cinemas to enjoy a movie. Now, both those institutions are gone, and the restaurant footprint has been replaced by Northstar House, a cozy hangout for the Fall Creek community as well as the rest of us. It’s not a large establishment: in clement weather, with the patio operational, it can seat about four dozen patrons.
Since 2018 its menu has evolved rather dramatically, probably due to staffing issues as well as changing management priorities.
One of the standbys is chicken wings. Years ago, they were offered on the “Small” part of the menu. Now they’re listed as a “Starter” ($16) and described as “1lb of whole chicken wings tossed in the sauce of your choice.” The dish was attractively presented with one wing on each quadrant of the plate. Obviously, I don’t carry a scale with me when I dine out however I was surprised, that at that price, there were only four wings. The drumettes were tender and juicy and each wing was drenched in the flavorful “honey gold” sauce I selected. The few accompanying celery and carrot sticks were quite tasty when dipped in the accompanying ramekin of bleu cheese dressing.
Although Roasted Root Veggies ($6) is listed as a Side, I made it my own starter. There were chunks of potatoes, squash, onions, carrots, Brussels sprouts and, I believe, beets, all of which had been gently cooked in olive oil. It was quite flavorful and while eating it I thought: if someone ordered two portions, it would make a pleasant vegetarian meal.
Another enjoyable vegetarian meal was the House Curry, ($18) in the Main section. It incorporated some of the same vegetables as well as a few different ones, including broccoli, and cauliflower, all mixed together in a house made curry sauce and served with rice. It was a bit spicier than I had anticipated from the server’s response to my query but still very good.
One of the items I tried in 2018, just after Northstar House opened, was a cheeseburger. That item is still offered, this time with an enhancement, garlic aioli. It’s listed as a Roasted Garlic Burger ($19.50): a half pound patty with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion. That makes it sound like a rather ordinary, albeit, expensive, cheeseburger, and frankly, that’s what it was. However, the promise of a garlic aioli sounded like it was a bit different, and special, so I ordered it. Unfortunately, I couldn’t taste even a hint of garlic. I shared the burger with my two dining companions, and they couldn’t discern any garlic flavor either. The burger was fine, however I was disappointed that it was just like one of the many cheeseburgers offered in our area. For vegetarians there’s an Impossible Burger ($19) made with plant-based ingredients instead of meat. I didn’t have time to order it however, based on my previous experience, surmised that it would be a perfectly fine veggie burger at an elevated price.
There are about eight more Mains including two salads, a Caesar and a Kale ($14-$16) and a half dozen Starters. Mac & Cheese has always been a favorite here and is still available.
You should have no problem selecting a wine, either by the glass ($8-$12) or by the bottle ($28-$75) as many of the major varietals and regions are represented.
There’s also an interesting eclectic mix of beers - alcoholic and non-alcoholic- and ciders, leading me to wonder if Northstar House is a restaurant serving a comprehensive collection of cocktails, beer and wine, or a pub serving comfort-type food. Whichever, I enjoy myself here.
Northstar Public House
202 E Falls St, Ithaca,
Open 4-8 p.m. Tues., Th., Fri., Sat.
TID BITS:
Plenty of onsite parking available in the old cinema spaces.
There seems to be a real effort to offer food and drink from local purveyors.
I didn’t care for the incessant throbbing of the drum-based background music.
The servers all seem to be young, caring, efficient, and professional.
A bit of whimsey: the two unisex restrooms are marked: “Whatever- just wash your hands.”
