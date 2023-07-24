On February 10, a new restaurant quietly opened in Press Bay Alley off Green Street in downtown Ithaca. The formula at NorthFolk is different from virtually every other restaurant in the Ithaca area, with only two only two limited menus: a Vegetarian and a “Standard” and both run for a full month. “Limited” because each offers a five-course prix fixe selection. Diners are not offered a choice, it’s basically a “take it or leave it” five courses. The price for each menu is $95 which means each course averages $20. I find that reasonable for entrées but high for the appetizer and dessert. One thing worth noting is that the chef-owner says he pays his single server well, so tipping is optional.
Another limitation is the restaurant is only open for two meals/week and then, only for one seating.
NorthFolk is one of the smallest restaurants in Ithaca, seating only 14 diners on a hard wood bench or wood chairs. (I would have been much more comfortable had there been cushions on each seat for a meal that often lasts more than two hours.)
The format is simple: At 7 p.m., the appetizer is served to all 14 diners at the same time. Then, the soft-spoken chef-owner enters the dining room and introduces diners to the dish and its ingredients, all of which come from within a 500-mile radius of Ithaca. Only when everyone is finished are the dishes cleared and a new course served. It’s not unusual to be offered dessert after 9 p.m. depending on how long it takes the other diners to finish each course, (a few slower eaters can delay the meal for everyone.)
The chef-owner, recognizing that he is soft spoken, stands in a different spot to introduce each course but sometimes he’s difficult to hear above the loud air-conditioning unit. If you’ve ever been to a wine dinner, this is similar except the food is explained rather than the wines. Because of the small size of the establishment, depending on who is dining at adjacent tables, North Folk can be noisy.
The portions are relatively small, reminding me of Spanish-style tapas as the chef-owner has a theory that an ideal meal should be 36 bites. Less, and you’ll leave hungry: more, and you’ll have overeaten. This theory informs the portions he releases from the kitchen. You’re asked to keep the same slim stainless-steel knife, fork, and spoon throughout the meal, and place them on a small wood block, Japanese style, between courses.
The June vegetarian menu started with French Toast with goat cheese, followed by a fried hand roll with pickled vegetables, a fermented ranch salad, a grilled mushroom steak with a sumac steak sauce, and ended with a rhubarb torte with Cheddar ice cream.
The June “Standard Menu” started with a foie gras beignet, followed by diced cured salmon with finely sliced rhubarb and thin pea shoots. The third item was some sliced grilled duck with very small omelet pieces. Next was a small steak with Dijonnaise sauce, pickled potato slices, and some kale and the dessert was a milk and honey tart with grains and lavender.
Beverage offerings are extremely limited. There are only four wines ($12 and $14). I found the only red wine Usonia Blaufrankish, thin and acidic. There is one cider, ($9) and one beer, a pilsner ($8). A few more wines may be offered in the future not to exceed three reds and three whites – all from The Finger Lakes.
Dining at North Folk can be a unique experience that you may remember for a while. The food is excellent quality, carefully prepared, and served in a rather intimate atmosphere. The chef-owner is creative and has a particular talent for using interesting ingredients and combining them in an intriguing way.
TID BITS: The rest rooms are in the Gallery mall and must be accessed by leaving the restaurant, walking outside for about 100 yards, and then entering a separate building and navigating a small corridor. North Folk staff will give you a key, just as staff in every shop in the mall does with their patrons. If it’s raining, you’ll get wet.
Since ingredients come from a 500-mile radius in the northeastern US, the chef-owner uses the name “North”. The “Folk” is because the owner wants to offer a pleasant dining experience to everyone.
NorthFolk, 114 W Green St, Ithaca, 5 -course dinners served at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (607) 269-5499
