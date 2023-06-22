Do you remember Plum’s on “restaurant row” on Aurora Street in downtown Ithaca? After Plum’s demise, the site became Mahogany Grill on August 1, 2002, and recently, on April 13, 2023, a new restaurant emerged on the same site: Creola Southern Steak House.
Creola is a pretty place with tile floors, lots of wood, a lengthy banquet, ivory-colored soft chairs, lanterns, and unusual chandeliers. There are also modern eclectic artsy pictures scattered throughout the restaurant. Also noteworthy is a large, well-equipped, three level, interior lit bar with stools for a dozen imbibers.
The first thing that I noticed when I looked at the attractive leather-bound menu was the prices of the food.
For example, let’s look at the seven steak offerings: a 20 ounce, 35-day dry aged bone-in ribeye is $75. A cowboy ribeye and a porterhouse are each $69, a 14-ounce NY striploin is $55, and a filet mignon is $52. If you want to add one of four sauces, like Bearnaise, which come in small metal ramekins, add $2. All the steaks are a la carte which means none come with any form of sides, each of which costs an additional $10 to $12, which I think is a lot of money for a half dozen grilled asparagus spears, (I ordered them because I wanted a green with the filet), candied rainbow baby carrots, or cream style sweet corn. I also found myself a bit irritated that, when I was asked to spend $52-$75 for an entrée without any vegetables or salad, the Bearnaise sauce couldn’t have been included without an additional charge of $2.
With prices like these you’d expect the food to be really good, and it is.
I ordered the 9 oz Filet Mignon, and it came just as I had asked, rare/medium rare and it was tender and juicy. I would have liked it even better if the surface hadn’t been salted so much but it was really an excellent piece of beef, beautifully cooked.
To keep my price down I once ordered one of the seven entrées, which were primarily priced from $25-$34. The Cajun Mushroom Cassoulet was interesting but wasn’t like any cassoulet I’ve ever had. This one was vegetarian and featured lima beans, and black-eyed peas. The top was dotted with homemade corn bread dumplings and parsley bits. It was different because every cassoulet I’ve had in Southwestern France, where it was developed, was a stew and featured meat, usually bits of pork, mutton, duck, goose, or lamb and, being a stew, was more moist. Despite the difference, this “cassoulet” was pleasant enough.
On another visit I chose another entrée that was less expensive than the steaks: Crispy Chicken Under a Brick ($28). Original chicken under a brick recipes are made by butterflying a chicken to be able to expose as much skin as possible to a sauté pan. The goal is to achieve extra crispy skin. My server told me the chicken offered here was cooked in the oven and was only pressed at the end of the cooking process. Like the cassoulet, it was another named dish that didn’t seem authentic but was very good.
And finally, I selected Duck Confit and Peach Waffle ($34). Confit refers to a meat that is cooked in its own fat and is usually quite “juicy”. This duck leg was not “juicy” and had a breaded crust. It was on a full waffle which was accompanied by sliced peaches, a slightly spicy maple syrup, and some melting honey lavender butter. If you stay away from duck because it’s sometime has a gamey taste, you might like this one which actually tasted like chicken.
There are five desserts, all at $10. One evening I tried blackberry and peach cobbler. It was made with a brown sugar oat crust, vanilla ice cream, and had fresh fruit although the whipped cream was squirted out of a can.
The wine menu is comprehensive and complete. ($10-$13 glass/$33-$135 bottle) and there are a dozen interesting cocktails.
Everything I’ve ordered here, no matter what it was called, was beautifully cooked, well-seasoned, and attractively presented.
The Creola Southern Steak House is a welcome addition to Ithaca’s restaurant row – a worthy successor to Plum’s and Mahogany Grill.
TID BIT: I found it interesting that a steak house offers more white wines by the glass (8) than reds (6).
Creola Southern Steak House, 112 N Aurora St, Ithaca, Sun.-Thurs. 4-9 p.m., Sat. 4-10 p.m. (607) 272-1438
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.