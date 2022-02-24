ITHACA, NY -- It was amazing. One week I entered the Byrne Dairy shop on Meadow Street to buy my usual quart of heavy cream and it seemed like overnight the entire interior had been gutted to make room for gleaming white fixtures, attractive pendant lighting and an open interior with room for almost 100 diners. I never thought that such a metamorphosis could occur in what had been display counters offering myriad dairy products and various sundries.
The original refrigerated glass display cases at the south end have been retained and are being used to store and refrigerate beverages.
The minimalist and inviting décor features light, white walls and comfortable brown leatherette booths surrounding a translucent divider.
The same wonderful Florentine Crepe that’s on the breakfast menu is also offered on the dinner menu with no change in price ($15). A large homemade crepe is folded over to fit the plate and served with spinach, roasted tomatoes, sauteed onions, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese. And staring up at you are two sunny-side-up fried eggs with the whites perfectly cooked and the yolks just runny enough to bathe the other ingredients. There was even a bit of ratatouille on the side. I found the serving a bit large at breakfast but more manageable at dinnertime. The Savory Crepe ($16), featuring roast chicken, caramelized onions, and brie is also available at breakfast and dinner and also features two sunny-side-up eggs.
The comprehensive breakfast menu offers a wide variety of egg dishes, pancakes, French toast and waffles. A dish that intrigues me is Eggs Benedict ($15) which is available daily and which I had always thought of as a weekend treat.
One of the unusual lunch dishes I ordered was Austin’s Burger ($16). I have no clue who Austin is, but this burger was covered with a honey and red onion compote and had bits of spinach on it. The top half of the bun was smeared with a thin layer of goat cheese. It was fine and made for a change of pace from the normal burgers I’m used to. Speaking of normal burgers, the conventional Milkstand Original Burger ($16) was also pleasant — a cheeseburger with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and lettuce and tomato.
Once, at dinner, I ordered one of the two “specials.” Cioppino ($22), a fish and shellfish stew that originated in San Francisco, included a delicious tomato and olive-based sauce surrounding three shrimp, three mussels and a tender piece of white fish but no clams or calamari. The white fish, which could have been bland, wasn’t when combined with the tasty accompanying sauce.
I was intrigued by another dinner entrée: Fried Chicken & Mac Cheese ($18), a combination I had never tried so at a subsequent dinner I ordered and enjoyed it. The macaroni was tossed with Cheddar and Parmesan cheese and served as a bed for a breaded chicken breast. The menu says “sharp NY cheddar” but I found the dish quite mild. I usually don’t order breasts as I find them overcooked and dry compared with thighs, however this one was cooked perfectly and juicy. The only issue I had was the blandness of the presentation. The off-white pasta and the brown chicken would have been enhanced with some color. A green salad or vegetable as a side option would have been welcome.
Milkstand is not a place to go if you’re looking for an extensive beer or wine menu. There are only four beers on offer ($6) and eight wines ($8-$32). Among the whites I would have liked to have seen a Dry Riesling and a Sauvignon Blanc and included in the reds, perhaps a Cabernet Franc, Malbec, and a Merlot. And I didn’t understand why with so few wines on offer 25% were sparkling. The unidentified “Champagne” at $32 seemed out-of-place.
Surprised as I am to find a full-service restaurant replacing a long-term convenience store, I’m happy to experience the cheery décor and excellent food at Milkstand. It’s a most welcome addition to the community.
Tidbit: During these staffing shortage times, it’s always a good idea to check with a restaurant before going. As I write this, Milkstand has a shortage of cooks and has just changed their hours to a 3:30 p.m. closing. They expect this to be temporary and hope to resume dinner service as soon as they find cooks.
