Maru Ramen is a Korean restaurant specializing in Japanese food that originated in China, that fuses Asian cuisines on the west side of State Street in Ithaca. Its name can be translated to mean round wheat noodles in broth: the two basics of ramen. After those two elements, the rest of ramen dishes are up to the improvisation of the chef. Dishes can include literally dozens of ingredients based on regional, and individual preferences.
The noodles, which originated in China, are almost always made of wheat. At Maru Ramen you can also order rice or yam noodles if you want gluten-free. These noodles can be thin or thick, long or short, straight or ribbon-like. The broth is usually robust and made from chicken or pork stock and is cooked a long time under extreme heat to absorb as much flavor as possible. Maru Ramen makes their own broths, including vegetable, which could stand alone as hearty soups.
The restaurant uses various toppings on their ramen including, among others, a slice of boiled egg, toasted sesame seeds, seaweed, ginger, and scallions. Their ramen dishes range in price from $10.90-$14.00 and I have always taken at least half home with me. The Shitake Mushroom dish is excellent. It’s vegetarian and is made with a vegetable broth with a soy sauce base and comes loaded with the mushrooms. Tonkotsu ramen is popular in Japan and here it’s served with a pork bone broth, dashi, (mixed hearty stocks forming the basis for various soups), and topped with chashu, (sliced pork tenderloin).
Besides ramen, the restaurant offers several other major categories: Hirata Buns, Pho, and BiBimBop.
Hirata Buns are a Korean version of a small sandwich. Here they are offered as one portion ($5.50) with a choice of four fillings, or two portions, ($9.99). The buns are steamed and a bit “doughy.” I enjoy the Chicken Bun with Hoisin sauce. Some of the ingredients in the buns are repeated in the ramen main courses so you may not want to have so much pork, chicken, or shitake mushrooms in one sitting.
Pho is a Vietnamese noodle dish made with rice noodles (as opposed to wheat) and an herbal (rather than robust) broth. At Maru Ramen you’ll find four of them ($12.50-$13.50) all mixed with bean sprouts, cilantro, very thinly chopped green onions, and part of a soft-boiled egg. There’s a spicy seafood pho, and a beef pho, among others. The beef pho, “Bulgogi” is made with a light beef bone broth and topped with thin slices of Korean marinated beef. When the beef is sliced this thin, it’s easy to overcook it…however, not here. I also noticed either crisp lettuce or cabbage. The price on the menu is $12.50, on my bill it was $12.95.
BiBimBop is Korean for “mixed rice.” It’s close to Pho but with a rice rather than noodle base. The rice is combined with lettuce, cucumber, a bit of shredded carrots, bean sprouts, and part of a soft-boiled egg. The egg served with many of their dishes could have been a gently cooked hard-boiled egg or a boiled egg cooked beyond the point where the yolk runs. The Shiitake Mushroom version, ($13.50) is one of three vegetarian offerings. It’s topped with a generous portion of thick slices of shiitake mushrooms, and in addition to the ingredients mentioned above, included some seaweed strips, and some thinly sliced cabbage. It’s easily a meal large enough for two, and maybe even three people.
The offering of alcoholic beverages is limited: hot and cold sake, two Japanese beers and one Ithaca beer.
The restaurant is austerely traditional, with orange plastic hard back chairs, bare walls, and a loud, constantly blowing, noisy air conditioning unit and piped in music. The kitchen intrudes into part of the dining area, and I always find the restaurant noisy.
The Asian food served at Maru Ramen is authentic and beautifully prepared. Almost all the main courses are priced under $14.
Tidbit: There is one, unisex toilet for about 60 diners and parking on the street can be difficult.
Maru Ramen, 512 W State Street, (607) 339-0329, https://www.maru-ramen.com, is open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
