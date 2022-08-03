Whenever I eat at Luna, it feels like I’m having a picnic without ants. Although it’s located on Aurora Street in Ithaca, the only way you can eat inside the restaurant is by sitting on a hardwood bench at one of a half dozen picnic tables. The popular outdoor street tables have about the same capacity as inside. On their menu, they refer to themselves as serving “inspired street food,” which to me, equates to comfort food.
When you peruse their menu, you’ll discover their major categories include street plates, street tacos, burgers, sandwiches, mac and cheese, melts and bowls. There’s not a single item over $17.99. And there’s more good news: the food at Luna is very good.
In the street plate category, I’ve had the Cuban option which includes a conglomeration of items including pulled chicken, shredded pork, black beans, yellow rice, mango lime salsa and fried plantains. I don’t know any place in town where I’ve had a better plantain. These were blackened on the outside with a crisp finish and perfectly mashed and cooked on the inside.
I tried another street plate on a subsequent visit: Sticky Pineapple Chicken Bowl. It had crispy chicken, Jasmine rice, fresh pineapple chunks, Thai chili peppers, scallion, and sesame seeds with a sweet and slightly spicy sauce, all served inside a grilled half pineapple. The presentation was dramatic. When I finished everything inside the pineapple half, I had fun scraping out the remaining innards of the warm pineapple with a fork.
From the burger section, I chose a Maple Bourbon Bacon Burger. The burger came well done and the bacon was significantly undercooked. I forgot to tell the server I prefer meat rare or medium rare, and she didn’t ask, so the well-done burger is on me. However, the bacon should have definitely been cooked more. There were maple bourbon caramelized onions along with some goat cheese and lettuce. I didn’t notice any bourbon flavoring in the onions; however I did enjoy the burger.
When you order a street taco, you get to choose how many you want. I chose three tacos and a side ($16.99) which turned out to be an appropriately sized luncheon selection. I selected Burnt End Pork Belly Tacos. The pork belly bits were diced fine and burnt crisp which got rid of most of the fat. Sesame seeds, scallions and fried diced shitake mushrooms completed the fillings. The Korean BBQ glaze was a perfect complement to the flavor profile. For a side, I chose a corn salad which came in a bowl and included jalapeno peppers, scallions and roasted red peppers.
From the bowls section I ordered the Chicken Shawarma Salad. What a winner this was. Served in a deep, circular, metal bowl, it was like a surprise grab bag. Strewn across the top were multiple bits of crispy roasted chicken. Underneath them was sliced cucumber, raw onions, halved grape tomatoes, smoky tahini and tzatziki. Next I discovered kalamata olives on one side of the bowl and three pieces of Naan bread tucked into the other. And finally, lining the bottom of the bowl was a generous portion of fresh field greens. Accompanying all of this was a dish of vinaigrette and lemon oil for dipping or just pouring over the whole salad.
With the street food served at Luna, I prefer to have a beer rather than a glass of wine and in fact, the beer offerings outnumber the wine two to one. There is an excellent variety of beers offered on tap and in bottles and cans.
There could be a problem with the wine menu for diners who aren’t familiar with wines because the reds and whites are mixed together. For example, a Riesling is listed just above a Cabernet Sauvignon which is listed just above a Chardonnay, etc. There are about a dozen wines by the glass ($6-$8) and bottle ($21-$28) and the selection of grape varieties and locales is adequate.
There are also a dozen cocktails which look like fun.
Luna offers a large selection of well-cooked comfort food at very reasonable prices and it’s all done in a friendly lighthearted way.
Tid Bits: Inside, the picnic table benches don’t have backs, and outside, it can get noisy if trucks are unloading at nearby restaurants.
Some diners could be uneasy that there is only one unisex restroom with a single toilet that is utilized by all the outdoor diners, the indoor diners and the entire restaurant staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.