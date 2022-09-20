Ithaca is filled to the brim with restaurants. From quiet dinner spots to lively tap rooms, this area now has more restaurants per capita than New York City. In order to stand out in this food-centric crowd, you have to offer something memorable, and that is exactly what Lev Kitchen does.
As one of the newest additions to the commons, Lev Kitchen makes a statement with its eclectic style and unique flavors. Its bright blue store-front immediately catches your eye. Upon entering you’ll pass spacious outdoor seating and make your way towards the bustling kitchen. Being able to watch the food being prepared cultivates a warmth and connectedness that makes Lev Kitchen special.
The restaurant opened earlier this year with hopes to go against the status quo of the food industry. Prioritizing sustainable practices, food security and overall transparency has allowed Lev Kitchen to create a more ethical business model that appeals to the conscious consumer. Knowing where your food comes from, how it is prepared and who it is prepared by is a privilege in the current environment that fast-food corporations have created. Lev Kitchen is working to re-write the script, and by doing this they are creating happy employees, informed customers, and overall satisfaction from the community.
The name “Lev Kitchen” comes from the area known as the Levant. This region includes Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Iraq. A majority of the Ithaca community would not be able to identify the culinary aspects of this area, but Lev Kitchen provides many opportunities to introduce these exceptional flavors. Its trademark use of malawach is utilized in almost every dish, and it is the backbone of all of their wrap variations. But, before we get to the main event, we must give credit to the opening act: the Kennebec French Fries. Topped with creamy aioli, tangy goat cheese and spicy peppers, these fries are far from basic. The vibrant tray offers a fun start to any meal as a sharable and unexpected appetizer.
The menu also offers a variety of fresh salads that take advantage of the seasonal abundance of the area. The toasted freekeh salad features hearty grains coated in a sweet silan date syrup and topped with mushrooms and greens. The chewy freekeh offers a unique textural depth, while the greens give a fresh bite against the sweet silan syrup. The roasted beet salad refreshes the palette with mint and cucumber. Covered in calamansi dressing, this citrusy salad leaves you feeling light and eager for the next course.
Now back to the true star of the show: malawach. This Yemini bread is utilized in almost every dish on Lev Kitchen’s Menu. According to their website, malawach is “a crispy, flaky flatbread” that serves as a “carrier of flavor”. Personally, I couldn't agree more with this description. The shashuka malawach was packed with greens, a creamy soft-boiled egg and a rich and spicy shakshuka spread. Pair all of that with tangy feta and you have a perfectly balanced bite. If you are someone who craves the sweeter things in life you will definitely be a fan of the haloumi malawach. Haloumi is a type of cheese made from a combination of cow, goat and sheep milk. It has a mild flavor and can be prepared in a variety of ways. Complemented by seasonal jam, almonds and greens, this wrap combines smooth and savory cheese with tart and sweet fruit, making an addictive and tasty combination. Lastly, the za'atar chicken malawach brought velvety hummus and sharp scallions together for a delicious collaboration. The chicken was juicy and each piece was seasoned perfectly. Overall this was a satisfying meal that introduced a plethora of new flavors
The only complaint I have about Lev Kitchen is that I want more. Lev Kitchen is a fantastic new addition to the commons, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes an Ithaca staple within the next few years. As a new business, there is a lot of room to grow, and I cannot wait to see what new and exciting developments come from this growth.
