When I see a limited menu, I expect the food to be exceptionally good. The person who purchases the ingredients, and the cooks and chefs who prepare them, can hone their skills, night after night, by concentrating on a few selected items.
I’m happy to say that the staff of the French restaurant, Le Café Cent Dix, which is located on Aurora Street, on “restaurant row” in the heart of downtown Ithaca meet these standards. Working on just five entrées and a daily special, they consistently produce beautifully prepared and attractively presented main courses, “Plats Principaux”. And if you’d expect a French restaurant to be expensive, this one isn’t as these entrées range from $26-$34. So, when the food is good, and the prices are reasonable, what else can we look for? The atmosphere. That too gets high marks. There’s not much one can do to decorate a long, narrow building with a brick wall, however the opposite wall is virtually covered with thirty-two mirrors of various shapes and sizes. And the management has created an attractive bar which seats six and provides a comfortable venue to have dinner. The soft, quasi-industrial overhead lighting adds a nice touch. The one issue I have with the ambience is that the restaurant can be noisy. That brick wall, the other wall with mirrors just steps away, and a tile floor are unforgiving.
One of the Plats Principaux is Roulade de Poulet. You probably already know that poulet in French is a young chicken that weighs less than about four pounds (we refer to them as fryers and broilers) however you may not be familiar with roulade which means the chicken is stuffed and rolled. This chicken was roasted and filled with very al dente peas, bacon, and a few cooked radishes. The roll had been sliced into five very manageable pieces and cooked perfectly: tender and juicy.
On a recent Tuesday evening I ordered the Plat du Jour, Duck Confit. Confit means the duck was cooked in its own fat however it wasn’t “fatty”. Au contraire, before it was cooked it was seasoned with a rub consisting of salt, herbs, and spices and unfortunately, I found the dish quite salty. The leg and small thigh were served in a bowl over a mixture of onions, chopped kale, bacon, chard, and tiger eye and marrow beans all blended into a lovely thick sauce.
One of the five Plats Principaux is Roasted Lamb Loin which consists of five generous slices of lamb loin and a portion of lamb neck. The cooks’ preparation default point on the loin is medium rare to rare and it’s tender and tasty and topped with a sweet potato puree, fennel, and a rich gravy. I expected the neck to be tough and chewy: it wasn’t. It was wrapped in Swiss chard and braised. The braising process acted as a tenderizer to the point where I could easily cut it with a fork.
The Thursday evening special is Moules Frites which is mussels with French fries. Mussels are usually served in a white wine-based broth…. this dish was a bit different and I really liked it. I received a dozen and a half tender mussels, in their shells, in a creamy sauce made with white wine, leeks, spring onions, and green garlic. The server told me the accompanying dip for the fries was a “garlic aioli” which was redundant as aioli is a thick garlic mayonnaise. The aioli was tasty and a welcome touch compared to ketchup often served with fries by some other restaurants.
There are five dessert choices, each at $8, and Purity Vanilla Ice Cream at $6. I’ve enjoyed the apricot frangipane tarte, served very cold, with a robust almond flavor.
The wine list is extensive, and some readers may consider prices a bit high with glasses from $11-$16 and bottles ranging from $40-$180. On my limited budget I gravitate to wine “on tap” where I found a glass of a pleasant Sauvignon Blanc blend for $10.
Le Café Cent Dix’s formula of putting all their effort into a limited menu is working. They are serving some of the best dinners in the Ithaca area.
Café Cent Dix
110 Aurora Street, Ithaca
5:30-9 p.m. Tues.-Sat.
TID BITS: The restaurant is relatively small with six booths that can seat four, and a few tables. Consequently, they do not accept reservations. The rest rooms are “one seaters” and very small. Cent Dix in French is 110 and the address is 110 N. Aurora St.
