Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant.
When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
Moosewood, which opened in Ithaca in January 1973, specializes in vegetarian food with an international influence. It operates out of a small kitchen which self-limits its menu to three entrées and five salads at lunch and three salads and four entrées at dinnertime.
There have been many dramatic changes during the five decades it has been operating all, I think, for the better.
Some of the notable changes that have occurred over five decades: Beef moussaka is no longer on the menu. If you wanted to use a rest room about twenty years ago, you’d have to obtain a key, leave the restaurant, and walk a rather lengthy distance to a public facility in the Dewitt Mall. Now there are two restrooms in the restaurant proper. During the same period there was no bar…now there is one. One dining room has grown to three with a capacity of 90 indoors and an outdoor patio seating 40. Years ago, tipping was not allowed, now it’s encouraged. Fish and seafood used to be daily offerings, currently, they are not. There are many more changes, too many to mention here.
A general comment about the vegetarian/vegan fare served at Moosewood: their cooks use a large amount of ingredients, including herbs, and spices. When cooks combine and blend so many ingredients into one entrée, there’s a likelihood that individual flavors will be sublimated. In simple terms: The more complex the recipe, the more difficult it is to discern the flavor of the individual ingredients. This often occurs at Moosewood where I have always enjoyed everything I ordered.
For example: at a recent dinner I ordered Red Bean Jambalaya ($18) a traditional favorite here. The myriad of ingredients included house made vegetarian sausage, a dark rice flour roux, okra, bell pepper, tomato, carrots, zucchini, creole spices, and organic red beans. It was topped with a dollop of sour cream. I enjoyed the dish but none of those many ingredients stood out and, in the final analysis, the entrée seemed like a glorified meatless chili.
At another dinner I chose Barley & Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad ($12). Its ingredients included maple tahini-glazed Brussels sprouts, apples, baby kale, caramelized onions, pecans, chives, cider-rosemary vinaigrette, and local sprouts. Again, no particular ingredients stood out, however once again, I enjoyed the dish. Much of my enjoyment came from the crunchy texture.
After several inquiries I learned the ingredients of a recent daily special, Hungarian Vegetable Soup: onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchinis, yellow squash, celery, carrots, white mushrooms, green cabbage, marjoram, turmeric, dill, salt, pepper, paprika, red wine, and if you aren’t vegan, it was topped with a dollop of sour cream.
The Black Bean Burger ($17) has been a staple on both the lunch and dinner menus for years. It’s terrific. I like it a lot better than many of the beef burgers at other establishments. I even eat the top half of the roll which is a soft, sweet brioche bun. Pickled red onions and NYS cheddar add a mild, and welcome addition to the flavor profile. It’s accompanied by paprika roasted potatoes.
A dinner entrée, Strozzapreti Al Tartufo Nero($28) is an excellent pasta dish. The pasta means, “twisted like a priest’s collar if you were to strangle him”, and encloses a wonderful sherry cream sauce
I have mixed feelings about the beverage offerings. I like a choice of beers and wines from around the world and often choose a beer from Holland or a wine from California or France. Here, the choice is limited to Finger Lakes wines and New York State beers. The wine list ($10-$17) glass, ($40-$68) bottle is adequate. Wine drinkers might like to see a Sauvignon Blanc and a Pinot Grigio among the whites and an unblended Cabernet Sauvignon and a Merlot among the reds. There are only four beers, three in cans, one in a bottle, ($7-9). I have mixed feeling because as much as I like to choose wines and beers from around the rest of the United States and the world at large, I’m totally in favor of promoting local products and producers.
I can’t say enough about the service. Servers are attentive, caring, and professional.
Moosewood
215 N. Cayuga St. in DeWitt Mall
Open: Weds-Sun. 11:30-2:30; 5-9
Tid Bits: the aforementioned restrooms can be confusing. Both have a large “W C” sign on the door which could be taken as “Women”. In fact, they are unisex and the W C stands for water closet.
I admire management for not raising prices at dinner on the same items served at lunch.
