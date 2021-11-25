Have you ever been to Hollywood? No, not that one…I’m referring to the funky restaurant in nearby downtown Cortland. It’s been at the same site and owned and operated by the same family since 1984. You’d never know it by its name, but it has an extensive offering of Italian-American food.
The name Hollywood reflects the atmosphere, which is quite interesting. The main dining room is dominated by a life-size figure of Marilyn Monroe with her skirt blowing up as in the famous photo of her standing atop a New York City subway exhaust grate. The many walls in the multiple dining areas feature all sorts of interesting movie photos. On my last visit I sat below Gary Cooper while facing Cary Grant and Claudette Colbert. There’s also a six-foot-tall juke box and some bubble gum and cigarette machines. The dark red leather banquettes are right out of the ’50s.
The pizzas are a perfect thickness with a fresh, tasty dough. The “Personal Pizza” is 10” and $9.95 and cooked with mozzarella cheese. Each of the dozen toppings on offer is $.75 and I ordered one with bacon, broccoli, and garlic and it was as good a pizza as I’ve had in years and would easily serve two people.
Among the “Specialties,” I’ve enjoyed Chicken Broccoli Alfredo ($16.95 - with shrimp it’s $17.95). There were quite a few large strips of char-grilled chicken breast and almost a dozen large pieces of broccoli florets. The linguine base was made with the usual Alfredo blend of cream, butter, and parmesan cheese — a most enjoyable dish.
One time I ordered one of a half dozen Sandwiches (all are $11.95). It’s called “International” and consisted of turkey breast, melted Swiss cheese, and bacon on grilled Italian bread with Thousand Island dressing on the side. The chunks of bread were an inch thick, there were three slices of cheese, and the multiple turkey slices reminded me of my favorite New York City deli. I like this sandwich.
Another visit, another sandwich: Italian Chicken. This one was not quite as tasty, as the bread almost overwhelmed the peppers, onions, and provolone cheese and the chicken was slightly overcooked.
Sandwiches are served on printed paper in a basket. Management has ordered paper four times in the last two years and each time the paper got thinner so, now, if you cut through the meat and bread, you could also cut through the paper which has absorbed grease. I wondered if I ingested any paper. Servers told me several customers have complained.
The Baked Lasagna ($14.95) from the “Specialties” section of the menu is only described as “a Hollywood favorite.” It was terrific. When the server placed it in front of me, I couldn’t see the noodles as the whole dish was smothered with a thick, robust tomato sauce. I guessed that the filling was composed of a blend of ground beef and sausage and the waitress confirmed it.
One time I ordered Italian Haddock ($15.95). It was OK. Haddock is not a particularly tasty fish and is often enhanced by some seasoning. This one was covered with a rather bland, thin tomato sauce.
Speaking of “Specialties,” regular readers of this column know that I don’t hesitate to remark on basic types of grapes not being represented on wine menus. In the same vein, at Hollywood, I’m surprised to note that several basic Italian-American dishes aren’t offered: You won’t find Chicken or Veal Piccata, Chicken or Veal Milanese, or Chicken or Veal Marsala, on the menu. The closest to these items that are available are Chicken, Veal, and Eggplant Parmigiana.
Among the beverages there are 15 beers in bottles ($4.50-$6.00) and three on tap and they offer a good representation of domestic and foreign. The 10 wines by the glass range from $6.50-$9.00 with all the major grape types represented. I was disappointed that only one wine from New York was available and it’s not one I like…. a sweet red. I don’t understand why the wine buyer didn’t stock some of our wonderful local Chardonnays and Rieslings. However, I’m thinking that beer probably outsells wine by a large margin with this kind of hearty Italian food.
Hollywood could be a convenient destination for skiers to end their rigorous day on the slopes with a hearty meal. It also has served as a half-way place to meet my friends from Syracuse and Skaneateles. And, it’s a fun restaurant if I just want to get out of town for a few hours to enjoy some good Italian cuisine at very reasonable prices served by attentive waitresses.
Tidbit: There’s on-site, off-street parking.
