Gola Osteria has overcome a significant obstacle to become a successful restaurant.
It’s a destination restaurant: you won’t walk or drive by it and, on impulse, decide to eat there since it’s hidden from view and a bit difficult to find. You’ll have to make a decision before choosing Gola. It’s located in a residential area on S. Quarry Street and then tucked away deep inside the complex.
Gola means Gorge in Italian which the owners selected to tie into Ithaca’s well-known geology. Osteria has multiple meanings all leading to an inn that travelers used for overnight stays with a restaurant that has a short and simple menu.
That said, the menu here is neither short nor simple.
One of the features I like on the menu is the listing of major items followed by some of the available preparations and prices. For example, Veal: Parmigiana, Piccata, Marsala, Francese, ($31). They also list Shrimp and Chicken in this fashion.
Pasta, all homemade, is a specialty and they have almost a dozen different versions on offer. One evening I ordered Fettucine with Pesto Genovese, Sun Dried Tomatoes, and Pine Nuts ($24). All the elements were beautifully cooked, and the pine nuts served as a wonderful enhancement to the flavor profile.
On a recent Saturday evening, Soft Shell Crab was a “special” offered as an appetizer. The price was $22 so I asked if I could have it as an entrée. I love soft shell crabs and don’t remember ever having one as beautifully prepared as the one I received at Gola. It was tender with a very light breading, served on a rich pesto made with ramps and feta cheese, complemented with walnuts and thinly sliced red onions.
At another dinner I ordered a mussels special. My efficient, friendly, and professional server promised me “15 to 20 mussels” for $18. When the platter arrived, there 24 mussels almost buried under a colorful mixture of crushed tomatoes, crushed peppers and garlic. And the dish was wonderful. The tomatoes and peppers gave the dish a bit of a welcome kick. Mussels can be chewy and tough but these were tender.
Another evening I ordered Chicken Francese and I was delighted with the dish. Instead of a heavy coating of breadcrumbs that I’m used to with a Francese preparation, this chicken breast was dusted with a light flour and sauteed in a delicate sauce of white wine and browned butter with a touch of lemon and a generous portion of capers. The chicken was topped with four tender artichoke hearts. I ordered two side dishes, which cost extra: spaghetti with parmesan and butter and broccoli rappini. ($8 and $10).
All four desserts on the menu ($10) are homemade. The Tiramisu is a bit different from other Italian restaurants. This one is not layered, has less whipped cream, and comes as a large flat rectangle that is easily sharable.
I like wine with Italian food and there’s a lot to choose from here: more than a dozen whites and two dozen reds. (Glasses $10-$12, Bottles $32-$155.) Virtually all the wines come from Italy and since I’m not very familiar with Italian wines, each evening I ordered from the least expensive grape variety I favor but was never disappointed.
My only problem with Gola: I don’t like continuous loud playing of music that inhibits my dinner conversation.
At Gola, the food is expertly prepared, seasoned, and cooked, attractively presented and efficiently served by an affable, professional wait staff.
Tid Bit: Some customers might find it troubling that there is only a single unisex restroom with a single toilet.
Parking is off street in the residential complex and shared with the residents of the apartments. Finding a spot during peak periods can be difficult.
