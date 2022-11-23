Variety is the spice of life. The folks at ETA Pie know that the Ithaca community is constantly looking for flavor, and in response they have been serving up exotic flavors with a classic twist. Located on West State Street, ETA pie is tucked into a corner of Ithaca that is full of life and activity. Their ingredient combinations match the lively nature of the area, bordering on daring and delivering the unexpected.
ETA Pie has been dishing out delicious pizzas since the Spring of 2022, but what they should really be famous for is their pizzazz. They have an abundance of toppings that combine in ways that can only be described as whimsical. In fact, chef’s whimsy is an actual category on the menu. With ingredients like smoked salmon, scallops, and shrimp, ETA pie takes advantage of the area’s culinary resources.
All of their pies are incredibly colorful, so get ready to take pictures. The Jaipur Pizza blends classic Indian flavors with italian staples. Covered in masala sauce, spinach, onions, mozzarella, and topped with paneer, this dish packs a punch of flavor. The thin and chewy crust is a fantastic vessel for the robust masala drizzle and chewy paneer.
With so many ingredients on each pie, ETA takes charge in the texture department, making every bite different from the next. The Mykonos pizza transports eaters to Greece with tangy feta and smooth tzatziki sauce. Add these two ingredients to a crust with onions and mozzarella, and you have a combination that is guaranteed to satisfy.
Before ordering I heard a customer exclaim, “Even your options have options!”. I was not exactly sure what they were talking about until I made my way to the ordering station, but when I dived deeper into the menu, I saw exactly what they meant. The Providence comes topped with clams, bacon, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella, making a hearty and flavorful bite. It doesn't take a genius to know that bacon makes everything a little bit better, but in this dish the saltiness and crunch of the bacon really elevates the entire experience. Additionally, the Sauverne brings French culture to the table with escargot, gorgonzola and mornay sauce. I have not yet indulged in snails on my pizza, but it is at the top of my list for my next visit.
Each pizza can be done in a variety or sizes, and can even be ordered by the slice. ETA also makes a fantastic cauliflower crust that allows you to share with your gluten-sensitive friends without even noticing a difference. The cauliflower crust is thin and crunchy, offering mild flavor while maintaining the integrity of a classic crust. If you want sides to accompany your star-of-the show pizza, they offer salads and wings with a plethora of homemade dressings and sauces to choose from.
ETA pie makes good pizza. They make pizza that has the potential to be anything, and they are not afraid of abundance. Whether you’re hosting the big game or are just too lazy to cook, make sure you add ETA Pie to your takeout pizza rotation.
E.T.A. Pizza
1006 W Seneca St, Ithaca
Open: 1-9 Sun. 4-10; Mon. 11-10 Tues.Sat.
