Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Rain early...flurries and a few snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 43F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.