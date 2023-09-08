In the years I’ve been writing restaurant reviews for The Ithaca Times it has been difficult to find a restaurant in the greater Ithaca area that serves truly authentic Mexican food. So called “Mexican restaurants” may be owned and operated by people who haven’t even been to Mexico. Part of the difficulty is that each of the 32 states in Mexico features their own cuisine. Zocalo, in The Shops at Ithaca Mall, is owned and operated by a gentleman who was born in Mexico and has lived in Ithaca for 14 years. His staff is truly international with 20 kitchen workers and servers from Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, India, Ukraine, and even one American rising Cornell senior from Virginia. They have a special computer program which accepts orders from customers in English and translates them into Spanish in the kitchen.
The large, and varied menu has been adapted and modified to convert authentic Mexican dishes and recipes to American tastes, which usually means the spice level is toned down.
Zocalo opened April 4, 2018, with a capacity for 110 diners on mostly comfortable quilted seats. In a mall which has seen better days, this restaurant has been the main attraction seven days/week and if you’ve ever dined there, you’ll understand why. I would describe the atmosphere as functional, nothing spectacular, and the background music is usually Latin and unobtrusive.
One of the most popular food items are Street Tacos. ($13.49). I’m told these are authentic tacos you’d buy from a vendor on Mexican streets. I’m impressed that so many alternative taco varieties are offered, for example: soft flour or firmer corn tortillas filled with either steak or chicken and black or refried beans. Another version is Al Pastor, with pork chunks marinated in pineapple. They’re all topped with cilantro and onions and are delicious. Zocalo serves 350-400 portions of three tacos weekly.
Equally popular are the half dozen selection of Fajitas, ($14.99-$18.99). They’re served sizzling and include onions, bell peppers, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, rice, and refried beans. The half dozen varieties include chicken, steak, steak and chicken, shrimp, and a seafood combo which includes shrimp, crab meat, and haddock.
I have two favorite entrées: One is Enchiladas Rancheras ($12.49). You get five on the platter and can choose any combination between cheese, chicken, bean, ground beef, and shredded beef. They’re smothered with a homemade enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, sour cream, and queso fresco, (cheese).
My other favorite is a vegetarian Chile Relleno, ($10.49). A large Poblano pepper is washed, stuffed with cheese, chilled 24 hours, dipped in egg whites, lightly breaded, and fried in a deep fryer. I savor the lovely combination of texture and flavor and it’s not at all spicy.
A section of the large menu is devoted to Mariscos, (shellfish or seafood), ($13.99-$16.99) and features a half dozen combinations which may include mussels, calamari, haddock, shrimp, or crab meat.
Other major sections of the menu are Burritos, Quesadillas, Sopas, Pollo, Ensaladas, Aperitivos, Cocina, and Vegetariana. I think you can figure most of these out as they are cognates of English words.
There are only two sopas, a beef consommé and a chicken tortillas soup. The two vegetarian offerings are the chili relleno I’ve already described and a veggie quesadilla. There are also five Dinner Combos, all at $10.49 which include many of the ingredients mentioned above.
The best desserts include a pleasant, firm homemade flan and fried ice cream. The ice cream comes in one flavor, vanilla and is coated in full size corn flakes. I found the flakes unpleasantly chewy and would have preferred them more granular. The portion was large and there were four dollops of whipped cream, squirted from a can, surrounding the ice cream ball.
There’s a separate beverage menu which, as you might imagine, is strong on Margarita varieties and includes an entire page of various Tequilas. There are only four wines by the glass, (does anyone drink wine, other than Sangria, with Mexican food?) and more than a dozen beers by the bottle and a few on draft. The description of the dozen mixed cocktails makes them sound like fun to try.
Besides being the best Mexican restaurant in our area, Zocalo is a wonderful choice for a change of pace from our normal fare. The food is consistently high quality, beautifully presented, and very reasonably priced – and the international staff is efficient and eager to please.
TID BITS: Zocalo is named for the town square or city center in Mexico City and other smaller towns.
The spiciest items are identified by the word “diablo” or a pepper icon.
The dinner menu is available all day, seven days, and there’s also a small lunch menu with combos and specials ($7.99-$11.59).
Zocalo Mexican Bar and Grill at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. 40 Catherwood Rd, Ithaca, Mon.-Sat. 11:30-9, Sun noon -8. www.zocaloithaca.com
