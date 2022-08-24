Having lived in Ithaca for more than two decades, I can recall several train stations closing and being converted to restaurants. They don’t have a good track record of success. The Boxcar and Loading Dock and The Station have both ceased operating. Agava, located in a former train station on Pine Tree Road in East Ithaca, seems to be bucking the trend. It opened April 2012 after three previous tenants— The Depot, Coyote Loco and Olivia’s — didn’t survive.
Agava specializes in Southwestern fare but offers an eclectic mix.
A Happy Hour bar menu is offered at 3 p.m., an hour before the full menu is available.
Brussels sprouts ($10) are available on that menu and are also available as an item to share on the main menu. When I ordered it, I thought it might be enough for two people. However, it could easily please twice that number. The sprouts came halved, al dente and crunchy, with shredded cabbage strewn across the top, all amid a pleasant agave chili syrup.
I’ve also had empanadas ($4 each, 2 for $7) from the bar menu. Empanadas are often oily, but these weren’t. Two types were offered: vegetarian and beef. I selected the vegetarian which was predominantly filled with small black beans and corn and they, too, served as a welcome appetizer.
Once I ordered Korean style ribs (7 for $23) and after waiting more than 20 minutes, the server returned to inform me that they were out of ribs and asked if I could please choose something else. I was disappointed because I was intrigued that a Korean style entrée was being offered in a restaurant that identifies itself as serving Southwestern U.S. fare. I returned just to try the ribs and was glad I did. They were short, meaty and sweet, as if a honey glaze had been applied. I enjoyed them.
The cauliflower steak ($18) was excellent. A generous slab of cauliflower, roasted in an open wood-burning oven, lay across a white bean puree topped with arugula and some sliced carrots. Everything was perfectly cooked.
Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for the roasted chicken breast ($24). It wasn’t a breast, rather, a very small leg that reminded me more of a smaller guinea hen than a normal size chicken. It would have been less dry had it been roasted for less time. It came with three nicely grilled asparagus spears and whipped potatoes.
There are four flatbreads ($14-$18) on the menu. “Hot Buzz” featured chicken and blue cheese as the principal toppings. From the name, I expected it to be spicy. However, it wasn’t. Another visit, another flatbread. “Green Machine” featured spinach, smoked ricotta and mushrooms. It reminded me of spanakopita. I don’t think I’ve ever had better flatbreads in the Ithaca area than at Agava.
I skipped the bean burger to order the Agava Burger ($16). It came medium rare, just the way I ordered it. It had toppings of caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, cheddar cheese and some greens. I really enjoyed it.
An adult who wasn’t very hungry accompanied me on one visit. She had no trouble ordering a small quesadilla from the “Just for Kids” section of the menu. It was cooked perfectly.
The beverage menu is varied and extensive: there are three dozen draft and bottled beers, a half dozen margaritas and a dozen interesting cocktails. The dozens of wines cover all the major grape varieties and are a good mix of international and domestic offerings.
The ambience of Agava is a concern. It’s long and narrow and the wood floors and walls are hard and reverberate all the internal noise. Add to that the continuous throbbing of an accompanying bass drum played as ubiquitous background music and it’s usually quite noisy. On a warm humid day, the air conditioning system tends to get overwhelmed. And, since the advent of the pandemic, the staff uses a hydrogen peroxide-based cleaning agent to clean the tables, leaving them quite sticky.
The wait staff is young, professional and eager to please.
Dinner at Agava is a light-hearted enjoyable experience, and the eclectic mix of food is almost always well prepared.
TID BIT: There’s off-street parking in front of the restaurant and more parking in the back of the building with a separate entrance.
