As the air begins to chill it has become much easier to indulge in classic comfort foods. Nothing brings more enjoyment than a warm and cheesy pizza after a long day. Adelina's Pizza truck keeps things simple. By layering the base components of a pizza with unexpected ingredients, Adelina’s marries the ordinary with the unusual. Their signature pies open your palette to unexpected pairings and flavors.
With abundant construction and waves of students, the big silver truck is a hidden treasure amongst a busy street. A small wooden set of steps leads to the window of the truck. The entire space is consumed by a strong aroma of a robust pizza oven. This insatiable scent makes it much harder to decide what to order from the limited menu. If you are indulging alone they offer a personal “pinsa” sized pie, but they also offer a “teglia” or large pan pizza if you have many mouths to feed.
Originally from Brooklyn, Adelina’s brings local ingredients to the table to share the phenomenon known as roman pizza. This cusinal style utilizes the power of a 70 year-old “mother dough”. This refers to the sourdough starter that is used as the leavening agent for the crust. Keeping the dough in a controlled space allows it to be used over and over again, and for more dough to be created from it with new batches of pies. Using this technique physically keeps the historical influence and family connection of Adelina’s alive.
The underlying star within each of these pies is the crust. Each pizza has a different plethora of toppings, but with each the crust was thick, chewy, full of depth, and overall the perfect base. Starting off, the margherita pizza was exactly what the menu described. Roasted tomatoes draped over melty mozzarella with bright basil made for a classic and comforting bite. The arrabbiata featured the same cheese and tomatoes, but also included a spicy sauce, olives and parsley. The parsley was incredibly strong and complemented the sharpness of the olives well. For an arrabbiata, the sauce lacked heat, but it still complemented the other ingredients well. Lastly the bosco was like a close cousin of the margherita, just add mushrooms and parsley and take away the basil. The shiitakes added a meaty chew and earthy essence to the meal. Overall, these pies were incredibly satisfying, and did I mention that the pizza crust is fantastic?
The entire experience of Adelina’s was memorable and unexpectedly fun. From the pursuit of finding the truck in the busy streets of Collegetown, to trying a few of their signature pies, they offer something unique that makes you want to visit again and again.
