Texas Roadhouse, one of Ithaca’s largest restaurants serves steak, ribs and more at popular prices.
“Hello! My name is …….and I’ll be serving you tonight.” So goes the prelude to dinner at a most deservedly popular Ithaca restaurant. Try to go to Texas Roadhouse soon after it opens at 4 p.m. weekday evenings because most of their 326 seats are occupied early. Perhaps it’s because 11 entrées are offered at $12.99 before 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Since Texas Roadhouse opened on Route 13 on May 20, 2016, it has served a large, and varied, selection of quality food at popular prices. Nothing is over $30 and that includes a total offering of 16 steaks of various sizes and three sizes of prime rib. Adding to the value is that most entrées come with two “Legendary Sides”. The dozen sides themselves are terrific with green beans and baked potato being the most popular. However, I always opt for sweet potato and a cup of chili. The chili is delivered to the table before the meal, as an appetizer, and is chock full of cuttings from their steaks and, if you share my tastes, you’ll choose toppings of shredded cheddar cheese and diced raw, red onion. The chili is prepared the way they prepare it in Texas: no beans. It’s almost a small meal of its own.
The hand cut steaks are the stars here. Of the five basic types: sirloin, ribeye, NY strip, filet mignon, and porterhouse, sirloin is the best seller although all are beautifully prepared. I’ve never had a more tender filet mignon anywhere.
There’s a large selection of chicken offerings too, including a section of chicken specialties, the most popular of which is the barbecue. I’ve also enjoyed herb roasted chicken ($15.49), a butterflied breast seasoned with mild herbs and spices. Smothered chicken ($15.99) also makes for a wonderful meal. It too is a butterflied breast and is marinated and topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms and your choice of house made cream gravy or melted jack cheese. If you like chicken but these entrées don’t appeal to you, you might try chicken critters with a 6 oz. sirloin steak ($19.99) or some ribs ($18.99). Finally, you could choose a combo of grilled BBQ Chicken with a sirloin ($22.99) or ribs ($21.99). My personal “go to” selection is Grilled BBQ chicken and ribs ($21.99).
The ribs are delicious. They’re seasoned with a dry rub, which includes salt, pepper, paprika, sugar, as well as garlic and onion powder, marinated for 12-24 hours, and cooked for four hours. About 500 lbs. are served weekly.
Not into beef, pork, or chicken? There’s a few dockside favorites with one grilled salmon, one grilled shrimp, and a fish & chips offering.
Although it’s part of an international chain, the managing partner was born in Tompkins County and has lived in this area all his life. Key managers and the staff of about 125 also live locally and contribute to the local economy.
Much of the Ithaca operation is dictated by the national organization. For example, the basic size, floor plans, and menus of all 600 restaurants are similar. When you enter, you’ll be greeted at a workstation by hosts who will cheerfully guide you past an open refrigerated display of appetizing hand-cut steaks to a table. You’ll be offered a complimentary bag of peanuts and freshly baked rolls with homemade cinnamon/honey butter.
Homemade sweet rolls are made approximately every two hours and more than 2000 are served every day. Butter blocks weighing 30 pounds are softened and spun with cinnamon and honey to accompany the rolls.
The wine menu, which comes with significant direction from the national organization, is not a strong point. Wine is not a great revenue producer here (beer outsells wine almost 3:1), there are only four reds and five whites, two of which are chardonnays. Since local establishments may add local wines and beer, I believe our Texas Roadhouse should offer a New York Riesling and a Dry Riesling since we produce such good quality in the Finger Lakes. The selection of reds could do with a Malbec, and perhaps, a Syrah. It would also help some of us to make a more reasoned selection if vintages and prices were provided.
The beer selection is fine (nine taps and twelve bottles) plus one just-added local draught, Genesee Ruby Red Grapefruit. I had never experienced grapefruit flavor in a beer, and I liked it. There’s also a good selection of interesting cocktails.
Tid Bits:
The number of calories is listed next to each entrée.
There isn’t a direct entrance for vehicles. If driving south on route 13, make a left turn just before the General Nutrition/Fed. Ex. building and make your way around Ollies to park.
There’s a kid’s menu ($5.99-$11.99) for children 12 and under and a small, separate menu for vegetarians.
Texas Roadhouse, 719-25 S Meadow St, Ithaca. Mon.-Thurs. 4-10; Fri. 4-11; Sat. noon-11; Sun. noon-9. (607) 272-1621
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.