I have always appreciated having an authentic accessible Vietnamese restaurant in Ithaca. And since Saigon Kitchen opened, the food preparation, portion sizes, and value have been outstanding.
The interior of the restaurant is on the austere side, with about five dozen hard back chairs and simple wood tables aligned in three rows. The walls feature an eclectic mixture of, not particularly notable, paintings. I doubt anyone goes to Saigon Kitchen for the ambience.
However, with generous portions and no item on the menu costing more than $17, it’s easy to understand its popularity, both for indoor dining and for takeout.
There are two things I’d like to mention at the outset:
Much of the food served here is hot, spicy hot. And there are few hints on the menu about what is hot, and what is not. We have to rely on words or phrases like “spicy”, or “Volcano” or “spicy sriracha hot sauce”, or “spicy Szechuan sauce”. .” However not all the spicy items are so identified, so I play it safe by consulting with my server. It would have been preferable if management had adopted a system whereby they displayed a red pepper icon, or two, next to the spicier items.
Water is served at room temperature in metal cups. I prefer to drink cold water from glasses made from glass or plastic. I have asked for ice and the server took away my cup,p and only to bring me a new one with ice water.
Among the dozen appetizers ($6-$9), I’ve enjoyed “Summer Rolls” ($6). There are two rice paper- covered rolls, served cold, and containing chopped lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, and vermicelli noodles with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu. They are accompanied by a homemade peanut sauce for dipping.
During another visit, I ordered “Chicken Wings” ($9). It’s listed as six wings, however, I only received three wings, each split in two, so, six pieces total. After working my way through a thick breading, which is billed as a crunchy and crispy outer coating, I reached the tender and juicy chicken. The wings were accompanied by a spicy dipping sauce.
One more visit, one more appetizer: “Steamed Crystal Shrimp Dumplings”, ($9). There were five and they were fine, although I would have preferred a different ratio of dough to shrimp…. less chewy, sticky dough, more tender shrimp. It was accompanied by a tasty sesame dipping sauce.
One of the major entree categories is “Pho,” a Vietnamese noodle soup made with beef, chicken, or vegetarian broth. It’s a meal in a bowl and the portions are huge. I normally don’t like beef, however, I tried the “House Special” so I could report on it. It had four different kinds of meat, and I had some difficulty navigating through it as we’re not offered knives, and I wanted to have an authentic experience. The meat had been sliced into two-to-four-inch pieces, too large for me to divide with a spoon and fork. I was surprised, that in a restaurant not normally offering knives, the kitchen didn’t slice the meat into more manageable smaller pieces —- same issue with the noodles, which were quite long and thin. When you order one of the 14 versions ($13-$15) of Pho’s phos, you’ll be given a side dish of long bean sprouts, basil leaves (once I even received a few leaves on a short inedible stem) and a slice of lime. This way, you can add however much of each of these items that suits you. Personally, I used all the sprouts and basil and squeezed the lime into the broth.
I can recommend n also recommend another “HHouse SSpecialty,” thatwhich is listed on the Lunch Menuunder “Lunch Specials”: “Lemon Basil Stir Fry.” It had lots of ingredients, including, basil, onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms, carrots, snow peas, and crushed peanuts in a mild lemon sauce. By the way, these same vegetables show up with lots of other items where we’re given the choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or tofu to accompany them.
AnotherI ordered one more “House Specialty”: “Saigon Kitchen Curry.” featuresThere were a lot of very fresh veggies and a tasty homemade sauce with crushed peanuts strewn across the top. I thoroughly enjoyed the dish even though I couldn’t taste even a hint of curry.
Alcoholic beverages are not served here, however, you may bring your own. I indulge with “Thai Iced Tea” ($5), which is very sweet. Alternatives are “Mango Juice,” “Iced Vietnamese Creamed Coffee,” soda, or a pot of gGreen, jJasmine , or oOolong tea. “Sesame Balls” is the only dessert.
Saigon Kitchen offers authentic, flavorful Vietnamese fare prepared well at very reasonable prices —- nothing fancy but very dependable.
Tidbit: No dedicated parking… bBest to find a metered space on State Street.
Saigon Kitchen
526 West State Street
Sun.-Thurs Open 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thurs.day; Fri.day-Sat.urday 11 a.m. –10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.