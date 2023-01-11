The relationship shared between New York and its Deli’s is infamous. Anyone from the North East takes incredible pride in the area’s bagels, sandwiches, and spreads. As one of the newer additions to the Commons, Ooys Deli had its debut among the high expectations of this bread and meat-loving environment.
On the same block where Hal’s Deli – a beloved old-style deli—closed in 2018 after 60 years in business, a new-style deli -- Ooy’s Deli-- opened in August of 2020, snatching the prime location of Collegetown Bagels after they moved storefronts. The pandemic provided all businesses with hardships, but Ooy’s has remained resilient despite opening during such an unpredictable time for local restaurants.
The Deli and Cafe has all of the basics. Reuben, bagel and lox, bacon egg and cheese, you know the drill. Where their menu stands out is among its signature sandwiches, like the breakfast sandwiches offered on Texas toast, Philly cheesesteak paninis, and a variety of vegan substitutes, including vegan sausage. Ooy’s knows the importance of perfecting the dishes we all know and love, while adding subtle changes to elevate the menu while respecting deli staples.
A personal favorite for any Deli-goer is a classic tuna melt, and the one served at Ooy’s definitely scratches the itch. Melty cheese layered over a large lump of tuna, all on top of your bread of choice. For this occasion, I went with a sub roll. The scent of the bread is enough to satisfy, but all of these elements paired with lettuce, tomato and onion, creates a classic that checks all of the boxes. The turkey and guac panini provided the same level of consistency seen in the other menu staples. Warm, tender turkey and creamy avocado smooshed between crispy grilled bread. Try to find the something wrong with that, I dare you. Ooy’s shows that you don’t have to be flashy to be delicious. Classics are classics for a reason.
Ooy’s menu also includes a plethora of warm and cold drink options for tea and coffee lovers alike. You can satisfy your sweet tooth at breakfast with beverages like the nutella latte and strawberry creme brulee latte. If you are ready to start a health kick in the new year, the liver-detox smoothie and the trademark kale-aid provides nutritious sips for any time of the day. The matcha madness latte is the perfect mix of earthy and sweet. The warmth from this drink coats your insides like a hug. The smoothies have a similar effect with a creamy texture and fantastic flavor pairings. The strawberry banana is the perfect mid-day pick-me-up. Once again, a classic done right.
Everything as Ooy’s can be customized to your liking. They offer build-your-own smoothies, sandwiches and ice creams with a variety of options to choose from.’
