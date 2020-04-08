We have set up a special page to organize our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Click below for the latest updates and information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
-
“Healthcare Heroes” on their way to NYC to help COVID response
-
April 7 COVID-19 Update: Little movement, at least for a day
-
April 6 COVID-19 Update: Positive cases reach triple digits, three now hospitalized
-
Wegmans employee tests positive, customers told to get tested
-
Local firm vying for new COVID-19 testing patent
Most Popular
Articles
- Wegmans employee tests positive, customers told to get tested
- “Healthcare Heroes” on their way to NYC to help COVID response
- UPDATE: State will start dredging project April 6, some Jungle residents must move
- April 6 COVID-19 Update: Positive cases reach triple digits, three now hospitalized
- Cornell, Ithaca College seniors reflect on leaving campus early
- April 2 COVID-19 Update: Positive cases continue to climb, up to 87 in county
- April 4 COVID-19 Update: Positive tests, recoveries creep higher
- April 3 COVID-19 Update: Positive cases,recoveries climbing
- April 7 COVID-19 Update: Little movement, at least for a day
- Another shot fired incident on Spencer Road on Thursday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- UPDATE: State will start dredging project April 6, some Jungle residents must move (6)
- March 29 COVID-19 Update: Positive tests continue to climb, now at 70 (4)
- County and Cayuga Health opening new COVID-19 sampling center (2)
- March 30 COVID-19 Update: One released from hospital, one remains (2)
- Update: Third Tompkins County courthouse employee tests positive for COVID-19 (2)
- March 23 COVID-19 Update: Testing rapidly rising, now 16 positive cases (2)
- March 25 COVID-19 Update: Tompkins County surpasses 20 positive cases (2)
- Democracy Matters: Why We Need Voting by Mail in New York State (2)
- March 26 COVID-19 Update: Positive cases jump to 32 in Tompkins County (2)
- April 6 COVID-19 Update: Positive cases reach triple digits, three now hospitalized (1)
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
You voted:
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.