Cornell University hosted a public forum July 15 that outlined the changes students can expect during the coming semester, from day one to day done.
On Thursday, Cornell implemented its extensive testing program through Cayuga Health Medical that will allow students on and off campus to receive testing at their leisure between now and September 1. Testing will be required of all students starting Sept. 2.
The forum revealed the dystopian future that awaits the (insert number of students expected to return) expected to return to Cornell in the Fall. Students will be qurantined for 24-hours upon arrival, expected to check their temperatures each morning, and mandated to continue wearing masks or have a mask visibly within reach whenever in the presence of others. More details on move-in are expected to be revealed July 24.
Students moving onto campus will be allowed just two suitcases and one backpack upon arrival in order to limit the number of trips students take to and from the drop-off location. Aug. 23 is the official move-in date for students from states not listed on the Governor's quarantine advisory list. As of this week, the list names 22 states.
On-campus students from states not listed in the NY quarantine advisory will be assigned one per room on (at Statler or on campus?) the first day as they each await the results of the 24-hour test. Parents and guardians will not be allowed in any of the residence halls.
Students from states listed will arrive on Aug. 17 and be held in hotels for a 14-day quarantine stint as mandated by NYS law.
The university is requesting that all students get tested at their permanent "home location before traveling to the Ithaca area." Although, prior testing showing with negative result will not exempt students from the mandatory testing once they arrive to campus.
Students will be expected to monitor their own health once the semester begins— checking their temperature with the complementary thermometer provided to them in their "welcome gift" bag, which will include two reusable masks, hand sanitizer and and a touchless key ring tool. Masks will be mandatory whenever students leave their individual room, during every class, or whenever in the company of another.
The Dean of Students said that students will be expected to follow a Behavioral Contract, which will become available upon move-in. The university also expects to release an online reporting tool where students will be able to report individuals and organizations not properly following social distancing guidelines. Multiple offenses will result in temporary suspension and may lead to expulsion.
Greek organizations will still be allowed to host events at their respective locations, but will be required to produce a list of attendees for contact and tracing purposes.
Dr. Gary Koretzky, VP of Academic said during the forum that "It's inevitable that people on campus will get [COVID-19]."
All students, whether living on campus or off, will be required to register with Cornell if they are living in the Ithaca area.
