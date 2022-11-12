In a battle between two nationally ranked, undefeated teams, Ithaca College came out on top over SUNY Cortland, winning the 63rd Cortaca Jug Game at Yankee Stadium 34-17.
With the victory, the Bombers complete a perfect regular season with a 10-0 record, a first for the program since 1986.
After forcing a three-and-out on the opening possession of the game, Ithaca capitalized on its first offensive drive when quarterback AJ Wingfield completed a quick pass to running back Jake Williams, who took it 10 yards into the end zone fora 7-0 lead.
The Red Dragons responded on its next possession with near seven-minute drive that ended with Boyes connecting with wide out JJ Laap on a seven-yard score to knot the contest up at seven apiece.
Ithaca churned out another three points just before the conclusion of the first quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Nick Bahamonde to regain the lead 10-7.
After an empty possession from Cortland, Ithaca's offense worked its way down to the Red Dragons' red zone. On a first-down play at the 12-yard line, Wingfield hooked up with wide receiver Michael Anderson, who weaved his way through some tackles to the end zone to put the Bombers up 17-7.
Looking to answer on offense, Cortland worked its way into Ithaca's territory on its next drive. On first and 10 at the 47-yard line, took the shotgun snap and looked to throw, but was taken down by defensive back Michael Roumes for the sack. Roumes' hit was hard enough to cause Boyes to fumble the ball, which was recovered by line backer Matt DeSimpliciis.
Ithaca was unable to convert the turnover into points as Cortland received the ball at its own 19-yard line with 3:14 in change left in the half. The Red Dragons drove all the way down to the Bombers' two-yard line with an opportunity to seize the momentum heading into halftime.
However, Ithaca's defense squashed that aspiration. On third and goal with a little more than 20 seconds to go, Boyes dropped back to pass and as he was flushed out of the pocket he through the ball right into the hands of DeSimpliciis in the end zone. DeSimpliciis returned the interception to the team's 16-yard line where Ithaca ran out the rest of the clock to enter the break with a 10-point advantage.
Nicholas DeSimpliciis with the big interception.Halftime score: @IthacaBomberFB 17 @CortlandFB 7#Cortaca #d3fb pic.twitter.com/qnAcPjJZ1X— The Ithaca Times (@ithacatimes) November 12, 2022
Ithaca received the ball to start the second half and padded its lead with three more points off the boot of Bahamonde to lead 20-7.
Cortland pulled within six on the following drive when running back Jaden Alfanostjohn tucked the ball in from a yard out.
The Bombers were looking to score again when they had the ball on the Red Dragons' side of the field. On third down and four from the 28-yard line, Wingfield went back to pass and was blasted on his blindside by Cortland linebacker JC Mertz. Mertz's hit caused Wingfield to fumble the ball, which was recovered by defensive end Max Llewellyn.
Cortland took over from its own 43-yard line with a little over three minutes left in the third quarter. Ithaca's defense was able to one of Division III's top quarterbacks in Boyes, holding him to 13 of 29 pass attempts for 117 yards in the air by the game's end. Yet, what Boyes came up short of with his arm he made up for with his legs, compiling 107 yards on the ground.
Boyes' scrambling abilities shined in the game, particularly in the second half, converting third- and fourth-and-longs with his legs. On the drive following the fumble recover, which took place within the last few minutes of the third quarter and into the fourth, the Red Dragons faced fourth down and 17 from the Bombers' 33-yard line. Seeing as it was too long for kicker Mike Baloga to attempt a field and too short to punt the ball, Cortland elected to go for it. Unable to find an open receiver on that fourth down, Boyes scampered for 21 yards to the 12-yard line to pick up the first down and keep the drive alive.
The Red Dragons eventually settled for a field goal and cut the Bombers' lead to 20-17.
The Bombers did not succumb to the Red Dragons' late resurgence, though. On a second and 12 from Cortland's 40-yard line on the squad's next possession, Wingfield threw up a deep ball to wide receiver Julien Duemaga. Duemaga and his defender went up for the pass and both were able to get their hands on it. However, the Duemaga snatched the ball atop of the defenders helmet and walked the remaining few yards into the end zone to bring Ithaca's lead back up to 10 with a little less than nine and a half minutes left in regulation.
Cortland started the next drive from its own 24-yard line. On the very first play, Boyes looked to hook up with one of his receivers deep down the middle of the field, but he was hit right when he released the football, causing his attempt to travel short and off its intended trajectory.
Defensive back Kevin Schoch saw he was in position of the ball and turned his body around to make the interception before stumbling onto his back.
Williams would take a hand-off on the next drive and run it in from 43-yards out for six to further extend the lead to 34-17 as Ithaca went on to win by 17.
