For nearly two decades, Ithaca has celebrated the work of educators during their winter break.
This year’s celebration, which takes place from Feb. 16-28, marks the 18th annual Ithaca Loves Teachers event. It includes special deals and opportunities for educators to enjoy lodging, food and beverage, retail, and entertainment experiences in the community. Registration for the event opened on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Visit Ithaca, Tompkins County’s contracted destination management organization, organizes and produces Ithaca Loves Teachers in partnership with Tompkins Chamber and Downtown Ithaca Alliance. The presenting sponsor is Visions Federal Credit Union.
“Our community is founded on education, and it is only fitting that we celebrate this foundation and the people who educate our future leaders, innovators, and nurturers,” said Peggy Coleman, vice president of tourism and director of Visit Ithaca. “We are excited to welcome educators back to Tompkins County in a meaningful way. Theirs is an important and difficult job and I am grateful for their work.“
The biggest change this year as compared to recent years is more in-person events taking place, including a kickoff celebration on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the State Theatre of Ithaca.
“I have been a part of Ithaca Loves Teachers since it first started 18 years ago, and it really is great to see people returning year after year to spend their winter break in Ithaca,” said Jodi LaPierre, Visit Ithaca’s director of Visitor Experience. “We appreciate what educators do and our partners really work hard to make them feel that appreciation. We are fortunate to have so many businesses that think this is important, and we’re happy they can see a boost in business at this time of year from the teachers who come to celebrate.”
Some of the returning favorite deals include a swag bag from presenting sponsor Visions Federal Credit Union at its branch office, 25% off Gorges Gear at Visit Ithaca’s Downtown Visitors Center, as well as a number of other food, coffee and wine deals from partners throughout Tompkins County.
Experience! The Finger Lakes will be presenting a tasting event with Asempe Kitchen, Bet the Farm Winery is hosting a cheese-tasting event with Lively Run Dairy, and there are plentiful discounted offerings from local bars, restaurants, wineries and cideries, and local shops.
In addition to celebrating educators, Ithaca Loves Teachers benefits the local economy by bringing visitors to Tompkins County during a season when tourism business is not as robust as the rest of the year.
“As any retailer, restaurateur, or lodging establishment can tell you – the couple of months immediately following the holiday season are often the most difficult,” said Tompkins Chamber President Jennifer Tavares. “Ithaca Loves Teachers presents teachers, and their friends and family with a reason to come to our community – or even to get out and enjoy our community offerings, if they’re local or regional – and have fun while investing some of their money here.”
In 2022, the economic impact from the celebration totaled more than $200,000 for Tompkins County.
“We track the spending of the educators who participate in Ithaca Loves Teachers celebration, and we know this event is making a difference to the tourism economy of Tompkins County,” said Coleman. “Visitor spending from the Ithaca Loves Teachers celebration produces sales tax which in turn supports our local communities to pay for health and safety, road plowing and maintenance, and other services.”
During the 2022 celebration, more than 2,000 educators and their family members participated, redeeming more than 2,300 deals during the two-week time period.
“I appreciate that our community has the opportunity to thank and recognize educators, administration, and staff for the very important and difficult work they do,” said Tavares. “Our local economy is so reliant on the education industry, so it’s logical that we leverage our plentiful tourism assets to celebrate and express gratitude to educators.”
Ithaca Loves Teachers is open to all public and private school teachers, school district employees/staff, teachers’ union retirees, homeschool teachers and childcare workers with discounted lodging, dining and activities. You may also share your pass with one member of your household.
Registration is free. To redeem deals and upon checking-in to accommodations, please be prepared to show your school ID badge or equivalent, or proof of employment in education/teachers union retiree status.
During Ithaca Loves Teachers, Visit Ithaca staff will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Downtown Visitor Center, inside the Tompkins Center for History & Culture at 110 N. Tioga St., Ithaca.
For more information and to register, visit IthacaLovesTeachers.com.
