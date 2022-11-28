In response to the recent mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs students at Cornell University are organizing a candlelight vigil to honor and remember the victims of the tragic event and call for an end to violence against the LGBTQ+ community.
The vigil will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st on the Arts Quad at Cornell University, and is being organized by Feminist, Gender, & Sexuality Studies; LGBT Studies; Women’s Resource Center; and the LGBT Resource Center.
